Jenks' versatile Jalyn Stanford rejoins All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

Before suffering a knee injury, the Montana State commit completed 5-of-9 passes for 74 yards and two TDs, plus had five rushes for 71 yards in the first quarter of the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles’ 55-24 victory over previously undefeated Vinita. Punted once for 34 yards. In 2022, has completed 96-of-145 passes for 1,909 yards and 22 TDs. Also has rushed for 667 yards and 12 TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit had a TD erased by a penalty as the Hornets won 80-0 at OKC Grant 80-0 in a game where they primarily kept the ball on the ground. For the season, has 23 receptions for 599 yards with six TDs. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit caught three passes for 26 yards and a TD in a 77-17 win over Broken Arrow. For the season, has 18 receptions for 286 yards and five TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 1 Spartans, who have won 56 in a row. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (4)

Led the 3A No. 4 Cardinals' defense in a 17-0 win over No. 5 Cascia Hall. Had 18 tackles, including six sacks and three others for losses. This season, has 54 tackles with 14 sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. In 2021, had 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 267 career tackles and 57 sacks.

5. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (5)

Carried 19 times for 177 yards and four TDs in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks' 53-21 win at No. 5 Mustang. Also had two receptions for 41 yards. In seven games, has rushed for 1,042 yards, 18 catches for 158 yards and 19 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at B.T. Washington.

6. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (6)

Vanderbilt commit had nine tackles in the win at Mustang. This season, has been involved on 42 tackles with 27 solos and two sacks. Recorded 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

7. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (7)

Completed 14-of-21 passes for 224 yards and two TDs in the 3A No. 2 Patriots' 42-7 win at Kingfisher. In 2022, he is 146-of-220 for 2,016 yards and 28 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 64% of his passes for 7,136 yards and 85 TDs. In ’20, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

8. Red Martel

Beggs, RB/DB, Jr. (8)

Carried nine times for 89 yards and two TDs in the first half of a 46-16 victory at Okmulgee. Also had one reception for 21 yards. This season, has 109 carries for 1,180 yards and 15 TDs. Also has 14 carries for 201 yards and two TDs. Also has three interceptions on defense. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

9. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (9)

South Dakota commit completed 17-of-22 passes for 282 yards and three TDs in a 56-6 win at Salina. Also rushed for two TDs. In 2022, has connected on 156-of-231 passes for 2,288 yards and 20 TDs plus has 64 rushes for 352 yards and 11 TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

10 (tie). Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, QB, So. (10)

Completed 11-of-15 passes for 153 yards and two TDs in the 7-0 Roughers' 48-13 win over Tahlequah. Also had four carries for 41 yards and a TD. For the season, has completed 96-of-135 passes for 1,739 yards and 28 TDs. In addition, has rushed for 186 yards and three TDs. Last year, passed for 2,354 yards and 20 TDs.

10 (tie). Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/SS, Sr. (NR)

Returns to the rankings after a week's absence. Houston commit had 15 carries for 221 yards and four TDs in a 49-41 win at Moore. Also had two receptions, an interception, six tackles and an 11-yard punt return. In 2022, has 555 rushing-receiving yards and a team-high seven TDs overall. On defense, has 64 tackles with 37 solos, eight QB hurries, six pass breakups and three takeaways. Has helped Jenks win two 6AI state titles. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

