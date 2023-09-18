Kale Charboneau, Wagoner Junior QB/LB completed 20 of 28 passes for 312 yards and accounted for three TDs in a 35-14 win over Grove.

Alejandro Flores, Foyil Senior QB rushed for 197 yards and four TDs, had 15 tackles and an interception on defense in a 34-16 win over South Coffeyville.

Ryan Grayson, Beggs Junior WR/DB had eight catches for 286 yards and three TDs plus eight tackles and an interception on defense in a 44-36 win at Verdigris.

Hudson Henslick, Collinsville Senior WR/DB had seven catches for 108 yards and two TDs, a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD, plus an end-zone interception in a 27-14 victory over Bartlesville.

Avien Robbins, Catoosa Sophomore LB/TE had 17 solo tackles with seven for losses, a fumble receovery and 20-yard reception in a 24-6 win over Edison.

Eli Rodgers, Claremore Senior RB/CB had five catches for 101 yards and two TDs, passed for a TD, and had an intereception on defense in a 63-13 win at Hilldale.

Jackson Rhodes, Woodland Senior RB/WR/LB had 11 carries for 100 yards, a 45-yard reception, two TDs overall, 12 tackles with four for losses and a sack in a 38-22 win at Pawhuska.

Rylan Wetzel, Mounds Sophomore RB/LB had 21 carries for 212 yards and three TDs plus nine tackles in a 41-21 win at Kellyville.

Vote

View Results