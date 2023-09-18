Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Bixby (1) 3-0
2. Owasso (2) 2-1
3. Jenks (4) 1-2
4. Union (5) 2-1
5. Mustang (3) 3-0
6. Norman North (6) 3-0
7. Edmond Santa Fe (7) 1-1
8. Moore (8) 3-0
9. Broken Arrow (9) 0-3
10. Edmond North (10) 2-2
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 3
To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Muskogee (1) 2-1
People are also reading…
2. Stillwater (2) 1-2
3. Choctaw (3) 1-0
4. Deer Creek (4) 1-2
5. Sand Springs (5) 2-1
6. B.T. Washington (6) 1-2
7. Putnam West (7) 3-0
8. Lawton (8) 1-2
9. Bartlesville (9) 0-3
10 Ponca City (10) 0-3
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 3-0
2. Guthrie (2) 3-0
3. Del City (3) 2-0
4. Claremore (4) 3-0
5. Piedmont (5) 3-0
6. Collinsville (6) 3-0
7. McGuinness (7) 2-1
8. McAlester (8) 2-1
9. Grove (9) 2-1
10. Bishop Kelley (10) 1-2
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Wagoner (1) 3-0
2. Tuttle (2) 2-1
3. Poteau (3) 3-0
4. Newcastle (4) 3-0
5. Ada (5) 3-0
6. Blanchard (6) 2-1
7. Weatherford (7) 2-2
8. Clinton (8) 1-2
9. Elk City (9) 2-1
10. Cushing (10) 2-1
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Heritage Hall (1) 2-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2) 3-0
3. Perkins-Tryon (3) 3-0
4. Metro Christian (4) 2-1
5. Stigler (5) 3-0
6. Marlow (6) 3-0
7. Lone Grove (7) 3-0
8. Holland Hall (8) 1-2
9. Pauls Valley (9) 3-0
10. Plainview (10) 2-1
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Millwood (1) 2-1
2. Washington (2) 3-0
3. Chandler (3) 2-1
4. Victory Christian (4) 2-1
5. Prague (5) 3-0
6. Kiefer (6) 3-0
7. Cl. Sequoyah (7) 3-0
8. Rejoice Christian (8) 2-1
9. Beggs (9) 2-1
10. Sperry (10) 3-0
Class A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Fairview (1) 3-0
2. Hominy (2) 3-0
3. Woodland (3) 3-0
4. Tonkawa (5) 3-0
5. Colcord (6) 2-1
6. Minco (7) 4-0
7. Mangum (8) 3-0
8. Crescent (9) 3-0
9. Gore (10) 3-0
10. Hinton (—) 4-0
Class B
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Regent Prep (1) 2-0
2. Seiling (2) 3-0
3. Laverne (3) 3-1
4. Dewar (4) 3-0
5. Velma-Alma (5) 3-0
6. Okla. Bible (6) 3-1
7. Covington-Douglas (7) 4-0
8. Weleetka (8) 3-1
9. Shattuck (9) 3-0
10. Barnsdall (10) 4-0
Class C
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Tipton (1) 3-0
2. Timberlake (2) 2-1
3. Mt. View-Gotebo (3) 3-0
4. Maud (4) 2-1
5. Sharon-Mutual (5) 3-0
6. Ryan (8) 3-0
7. Wilson (9) 2-1
8. Grandfield (6) 2-1
9. Maysville (7) 1-2
10. Coyle (—) 2-1