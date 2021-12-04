Jenks rallies to retain 6AI gold ball with victory over rival Union

EDMOND — Glenny Jones’ go-ahead touchdown for Jenks in the Class 6AI state championship game wasn’t his first pivotal fumble recovery against Union this year.

Just as he did in their regular-season meeting, Jones won a scramble in the end zone for a loose ball. In contrast to September when it came on defense and earned a touchback, this time it was on offense and wound up producing seven points with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

“It was kind of in the same spot, it’s crazy,” Jones said about the similarity of the plays.

Jones’ touchdown, after Jalyn Stanford had the ball punched away near the goal line at the end of a 33-yard run, gave the top-ranked Trojans a lead they never relinquished en route to a 30-15 victory before a crowd of 4,500 on Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.

“I see the ball, had to get the ball,” said Jones, a senior receiver/cornerback. “I knew it was a fumble and if we got the recovery it was going to be another touchdown.

“I just knew that once I get that we were going to start rolling. Our defense did their job — after giving up the first two (touchdowns), we shut them out. It was just a great experience.”