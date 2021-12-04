Jenks rallies to retain 6AI gold ball with victory over rival Union

EDMOND — Glenny Jones’ go-ahead touchdown for Jenks in the Class 6AI state championship game wasn’t his first pivotal fumble recovery against Union this year.
Just as he did in their regular-season meeting, Jones won a scramble in the end zone for a loose ball. In contrast to September when it came on defense and earned a touchback, this time it was on offense and wound up producing seven points with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
“It was kind of in the same spot, it’s crazy,” Jones said about the similarity of the plays.
Jones’ touchdown, after Jalyn Stanford had the ball punched away near the goal line at the end of a 33-yard run, gave the top-ranked Trojans a lead they never relinquished en route to a 30-15 victory before a crowd of 4,500 on Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.
“I see the ball, had to get the ball,” said Jones, a senior receiver/cornerback. “I knew it was a fumble and if we got the recovery it was going to be another touchdown.
“I just knew that once I get that we were going to start rolling. Our defense did their job — after giving up the first two (touchdowns), we shut them out. It was just a great experience.”
For the second year in a row in the state final, a Jenks receiver scored on an end-zone fumble recovery as Jayden Patrick did it in last year’s 41-14 win over Edmond Santa Fe. Both TDs came in the same end zone after a fumble by a running back wearing No. 4.
The Trojans (12-1), with their second consecutive gold ball, moved alone into second place on the OSSAA’s all-time state football title chart with their 18th overall — one behind Ada.
Jenks’ defense, which shut out Union 22-0 on Sept. 10, sealed this victory on Ty Walls’ 31-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:54 left.
“I jumped it and it’s a moment I’ve dreamed of as a kid, making a play in a big-time moment like that,” Walls said.
It was the third consecutive game that Walls has scored a TD against Union — the first two came as a receiver.
The cloudy afternoon ended better than it started for the Trojans’ secondary. On the first snap, Union’s Rovaughn Banks, known primarily for his running, connected with an open Makhai Belt on an 80-yard TD bomb.
“We told our kids we were going to go for it,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “We weren’t going to play cautious, and our guys stepped up and made some nice plays.”
Union kick holder Jakyri Jenkins, on the ensuing conversion, took a low snap and raced into the end zone for the 2-point conversion that gave the Redhawks an 8-0 lead after only 12 seconds elapsed. Jenks also gave up a touchdown only 12 seconds into last year’s final.
Second-ranked Union (11-2) reached the Jenks 48 on its next possession, but Jenks’ Cade Stacy stopped that with an interception.
“We were stuck in neutral and I was like, I’ve got to do something,” said Stacy, who had a pick-6 in last year’s title game. “I knew if they were going to throw at me I’ve got to make a play. For some reason in the state playoffs I have a natural gut feeling what’s going to happen. I always play best in the biggest games.”
But late in the quarter, Union increased its lead to 15-0 as Da’Monn Sanders caught a 43-yard TD pass from Banks. At that point, Jenks coach Keith Riggs said the message on the sideline was “keep your composure, you’ve been there, done that. There was no reason to panic.”
“After they got those first two touchdowns we knew it would be a tough game,” Jones said. “But we go into every game to play four quarters and that’s what we did. They won the first quarter, so we had to come back and win the next three.”
Jenks began its comeback with quarterback Shaker Reisig scrambling for a 26-yard TD midway through the second quarter. The Trojans had a promising drive at the end of the half end with two sacks and a missed field goal as Union took a 15-7 lead into intermission.
Jaiden Carroll, who rushed for a game-high 147 yards on 27 carries, returned the second half’s opening kickoff 41 yards to the Union 26. Seven plays later, Reisig scored on a 1-yard sneak, but Union kept the lead, 15-13, when Jenkins broke up the 2-point pass.
However, less than four minutes later, Jenks took the lead, 20-15, on Jones’ TD. The Trojans chewed up half of the fourth quarter with an 11-play, 72-yard drive, but had to settle for Max Paskvan’s 26-yard field goal that kept it a one-score game at 23-15 with 3:40 left. Forty-six seconds later, Walls ensured there wouldn’t be any late-game dramatic moments that have occurred frequently in the Jenks-Union rivalry.
“Jenks is a good football team,” Fridrich said. “Hats off to them. I’m really proud of our kids and their effort.”
It was Jenks’ seventh win in 11 state title meetings with Union — the most between any two teams in the state, but their first matchup since Jenks’ 21-14 win in 2014.
Riggs, who spent the second half of last year’s title game in the locker room with a migraine, enjoyed being with his team when the final seconds ticked off the clock of his fourth state final and second championship in four years as Jenks’ head coach.
“It was special to see the look on the kids’ faces, to see all the hard work come to fruition and be able to finish it with the win,” Riggs said. “It was pretty exciting.”