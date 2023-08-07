Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JENKS -- It rarely feels like fall when fall football practice starts for high school football teams in Oklahoma.

However, that was not the case for the Jenks Trojans on Monday morning -- the opening day that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association allows fall practice.

There was an autumn crispness in the air with the temperature in the high-60s and an overcast sky when the Trojans came out to practice for the first time on Allan Trimble Stadium's new artificial turf around 7:30 a.m. -- about 90 minutes later than scheduled after an unexpected thunderstorm rolled through Jenks.

"I woke up to it, kind of surprised me," Jenks senior linebacker Jett Calmus said. "But got here at the same time, had to go watch some film and prepare the same as we always would."

For Keith Riggs, starting his sixth season as Jenks' head coach, the weather delay was a teaching moment.

"It was a great time to point out to our kids as a reminder you focus on the things you can control, we don't control the weather so we've just got to deal with it, make the most of it," Riggs said. "We had some meetings which were very valuable before we came out and I feel like we had a very good first practice.

"There was a lot of excitement, moving around quick, good tempo, really pleased with the first one."

And Riggs added, "you couldn't ask for better weather."

That development was welcomed by the players.

"Especially after last week, this was great," Calmus said.

Jenks fullback Khy Beaty was excited to get back on the field with the team's regular-season opener against Edmond Santa Fe only 18 days away.

"I'm so excited I cannot sleep the night before (the first practice) so I stay awake," Beaty said. "I've been jumping around all day today to get ready for it."

Calmus, whose father Richie and uncle Rocky were Jenks All-State players in the 1990s, has come a long way to be at full speed after suffering a a broken ankle and fibula, plus a ligament tear in his foot in the final moments of Jenks' second game last season.

"It's been a long time and I've been running my butt off doing PT (physical therapy) and everything just to get back out here with my guys," Calmus said. "I want to cherish my senior year.

"I don't take anything for granted after I lost my junior year. It's been a grind to get here and whenever your healthy you want to stay healthy. It was tough."

Riggs was impressed by how Calmus handled his injury.

"He's done a great job in his rehab and came back for the baseball season in the spring," Riggs said "He showed a lot of character and leadership last fall after the injury, still being in meetings, encouraging guys, helping his team any way he could, and that's carried over to this summer and fall leading our defense."

On offense, there is still a battle for the starting quarterback position between Owen Jones, who moved from Broken Arrow in the spring, and Simian Gilkey, who was a backup last year after moving from Union.

"Both of them have done a great job competing for the job and also being really good teammates," Riggs said. "It's still very close, we're going to use as many days as we can to continue to evaluate before we make our decision."

For the first time since 2018, the Trojans enter fall practice after not having reached the previous year's state title game.

"That's the one place we want to get back to and what we've been working for all offseason," Calmus said.

Beaty added, "The energy everyone brings each day, it's just been different this year than every year I've played."

Riggs has seen that "sense of urgency" from his team during the offseason.

"You're never happy if you don't win the last game of the previous year, so I think that's carried with them through the offseason and the spring and summer," Riggs said.

"We have a lot of work to do still, of course, but it's a good start."

