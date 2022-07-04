 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenks' Jalyn Stanford commits to Houston

Jenks at Broken Arrow (copy) (copy)

Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford runs past the Broken Arrow defense and into the end zone for a touchdown last season. TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Jenks senior running back/safety Jalyn Stanford announced Monday on Twitter his commitment to the University of Houston.

Stanford has offers from seven other major colleges -- Arkansas State, Army, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Tulsa and Washington State. 

In 2021, Stanford had 68 carries for 594 yards and nine touchdowns plus 23 catches for 197 yards. At safety, he had 66 tackles with two interceptions to help the Trojans win the Class 6AI state football title.

Stanford is No. 1 in the Tulsa World Preseason Football Rankings for defensive backs.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period opens Dec. 21.

