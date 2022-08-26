Jenks holds on for 13-10 win over Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — With a sputtering offense lacking a star who had been ejected in the first half, No. 1 Jenks rode its defense to a 13-10 win over No. 7 Edmond Santa Fe on Friday night at Wolves Stadium in the season opener for both football teams.

Senior Cole Whittington provided the decisive points for the Trojans — who have won the last two Class 6AI titles — with a 21-yard interception return in the third quarter. Jenks’ offense recorded six of its nine first downs in the second half, including two on the game’s final drive to run out the clock on the Wolves.

The Trojans managed only 239 yards of offense, but they held Edmond Santa Fe to 181 yards and seven first downs. Jenks (1-0) is now 12-1 all-time against Santa Fe (0-1).

“That’s the perfect definition of an ugly win,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “I don’t want to overshadow the things we did right. We had to make plays down the line, and we did, but boy, (there were) a lot of opportunities that we let slip away from us. If we learn from all those things and fix them next week, it will all be OK.”

Jenks’ home opener will be against Owasso next week before the Trojans visit Union on Sept. 9 for the Backyard Bowl.

On Friday, officials ejected Jenks standout running back and defensive back Jaiden Carroll for a personal foul in the final minute of the first half on a play that also included a face-mask call against Santa Fe. To that point, he had eight carries for 47 yards and had caught two passes for minus-4 yards.

In Carroll’s absence, other Jenks running backs carried the load. Another senior standout, Jalyn Stanford, had nine carries for 41 yards. Sophomore Jordan Schelling — listed as third-string on the depth chart — led Jenks in rushing yards with 66, on eight carries. Another reserve, sophomore Boston Carrasco, had 10 yards on three carries.

Jenks’ senior quarterback, Ike Owens, completed 10 of 17 passes for 93 yards with one interception.

Jenks kicker Andrew Pursell missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt with 3:42 left in the third quarter that would have tied the game. But three plays later, Whittington stepped in front of a pass by Santa Fe sophomore quarterback Malakai Miller and went untouched into the end zone at the 2:17 mark. The Wolves blocked the conversion attempt, leaving Jenks clinging to a 13-10 lead.

Jenks stuffed Santa Fe after that, never allowing the Wolves to advance past their own 24-yard line.

“We will take it however we can get it,” Riggs said. “The defense made some big plays. Credit our offense — we stalled a little bit, but when we had to get some first downs and put the game out of reach, they did a good job up front and our tailbacks did a good job getting extra yardage.”

A fumble recovery at the Jenks 43 set up the Wolves’ first score, a 35-yard field goal by Kale Purvis. A 35-yard kickoff return by Stanford gave Jenks good field position at the Santa Fe 43 on the next drive and Carroll scored on a 2-yard run to put the Trojans up 7-3 with 10:03 left before halftime.

Miller found Bergin Kysar open for a short pass later in the quarter and Kysar did the rest, outrunning two Jenks defenders to complete a 55-yard scoring pass and giving the Wolves a 10-7 lead with 3:51 left in the half.

Santa Fe sophomore tailback Demarius Robinson was the game’s top rusher, with 89 yards on 20 carries.

JENKS 13, EDMOND SANTA FE 10

Jenks;0;7;6;0;—;13

Ed. Santa Fe;3;7;0;0;—;10

ESF: Kale Purvis FG 35

Jenks: Jaiden Carroll 2 run (Andrew Pursell kick)

ESF: Bergin Kysar 55 pass from Malakai Miller (Purvis kick)

Jenks: Cole Whittington 21 interception return (kick blocked)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: Jenks 9, Santa Fe 7. Rushing att.-yds.: Jenks 32-146, Santa Fe 32-99. Passing yards: Jenks 93, Santa Fe 82. Passes C-A-I, Jenks 10-17-1, Santa Fe 5-11-1. Fumbles no. lost: Jenks 2-1, Santa Fe 2-1. Penalty no.-yds.: Jenks 7-51, Santa Fe 1-12. Punts-avg.: Jenks 4-42.5, Santa Fe 7-38.7.