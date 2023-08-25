JENKS — In his Jenks debut, running back Kaydin Jones was as good as advertised but a pair of late special teams mistakes proved costly for the Trojans.

Timothy Foreman’s 26-yard field goal attempt was blocked on what turned out to be the game’s final play as fourth-ranked Jenks fell to seventh-ranked Edmond Santa Fe 27-26 Friday night in a Class 6AI non-district battle at Allan Trimble Stadium.

After trailing by 13 points in the first quarter, Jenks rallied to take a 26-20 advantage with 10:20 remaining on an 18-yard touchdown scamper by reserve running. back Semaj Stanford.

But Foreman, who nailed a pair of field goals in the first half including an 18-yarder as the first half ended, missed the PAT kick after Stanford’s touchdown.

Edmond Santa Fe, which lost its first nine games a year ago before winning its season finale, then took advantage of a high snap from center on a punt attempt by the Trojans’ Jack Franklin and took possession of the ball at the Jenks 40-yard line with 3:13 to play.

Two plays later, Demarius Robinson took a handoff up the middle, cut to his left and raced 40 yards for the tying touchdown. Kale Purvis then added what proved to be the game-winning PAT boot.

Robinson led all rushers with 181 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. Of that total, 131 yards came in the first half as the Wolves took a 20-13 lead at halftime.

Robinson tallied twice in the opening half on a 13-yard run in the first quarter then tacked on a 57-yard burst up the middle untouched with 1 minute remaining before halftime.

Jones, who played his freshman year at Broken Arrow before moving to Jenks this season, finished with 120 yards rushing on 17 carries and hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Simian GIlkey for Jenks’ first points of the game.

Jones, whose father Kejuan starred for the Trojans, added 53 receiving yards and 37 kickoff return yard to finish with 210 multi-purpose yards.

Quarterback Owen Jones, who like Kadin Jones played for Broken Arrow last year, scored on a one-yard sneak midway through the third quarter to knot the game at 20-20.

Owen Jones did throw a pair of interceptions, the first of which led to Robinson’s first touchdown.

Jenks finished with 403 yards, including 262 on the ground while the Trojan defense allowed just eight first downs. But turnovers and special teams mistakes hurt in the season opener for both teams.

EDMOND SANTA FE 27, JENKS 26

Edmond Santa Fe;13;7;0;7;-;27

Jenks;0;13;7;6;-;26

SF — Newton 9 run (pass failed)

SF — Robinson 13 run (Purvis kick)

JE — K. Jones 27 pass from Gilkey (Foreman kick)

JE — FG Foreman 39

SF — Robinson 57 run (Purvis kick)

JE — FG Foreman 28

JE — O. Jones 1 run (Foreman kick)

JE — Stanford 18 run (kick failed)

SF — Robinson 40 run (Purvis kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - SF 8, JE 26; Rushes-Yards - SF 37-278, JE 49-262; Comp-Att-Int - SF 5-14-0, JE 11-27-2; Passing Yards - SF 33, JE 141; Fumbles-Lost - SF 0-0, JE 0-0; Penalty Yards - SF 6-60, JE 5-50; Total Yards - SF 311, JE 403; Punts-Avg - SF 4-42.8; JE 3-38.0.