Jenks edges Owasso 14-7 in battle of 6AI short-handed teams

JENKS — Jordan Schelling powered through the line.

He bounced between his offensive line and tight end, digging his shoulder into their backs and pushing forward. He churned his legs against them, forcing his way into the end zone.

He wasn’t going to be denied.

On a Friday night where Jenks was without starting running back Jaiden Carroll, the Trojans looked to the sophomore Schelling to drive the offense, with the 5-foot-9, 181-pound back scoring the go-ahead touchdown in Jenks’ 14-7 victory against Owasso.

The 69th meeting between Jenks and Owasso was highlighted by numerous players sitting out on each side. The Rams were without wide receiver Cole Adams, who suffered a left shoulder injury last week, and Emery Neeley who is still dealing with an undisclosed injury.

But Schelling stepped up, leading the Trojans offense with 129 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

The Trojans were missing Carroll, who was serving an OSSAA suspension, and four of their five starting offensive lineman.

“Carroll was out, and (Jalyn) Stanford plays receiver, so I was next up,” Schelling said. “I love this team, and I’m just going to keep trying for them.”

Jenks’ offensive line struggled early, with numerous snaps hitting the ground instead of quarterback Ike Owens’ hands, stalling early drives. Without Adams and Neeley, Owasso’s quarterback Mason Willingham struggled to move the ball, ending the night as the Rams’ leading rusher with 56 yards.

Owasso’s offense failed to score any points Friday, with the Rams lone touchdown coming on a 31-yard blocked punt returned for a touchdown by senior Tyler Frankenfield late in the second quarter.

“Defensively, we played really good,” said Jenks safety Jalyn Stanford, who broke his nose on a pass breakup late in the game. “We had a few minor busts, but we’ll fix those up.”

Owens’ favorite target was junior Ayden Christiansen, who finished with 83 yards on five catches and scored Jenks’ first touchdown in the second quarter.

JENKS 14, OWASSO 7

Owasso;0;7;0;0;—;7

Jenks;0;7;7;0;—;14

JEN: Christiansen 27 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

OWA: Frankenfield 31 blocked punt return (Dugan kick)

JEN: Schelling 3 run (Pursell kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — OWA 12, JEN 11. Rushes-Yards — OWA 34-129, JEN 31-137. Comp-Att-Int — OWA 11-26-0, JEN 9-22-0. Passing Yards — OWA 90, JEN 104. Fumbles-Lost — OWA 0-0, JEN 2-0. Penalty Yards — OWA 8-47, JEN 3-15. Total Yards — OWA 219, JEN 241. Punts-Avg. — OWA 8-33.1, JEN 7-46.1

