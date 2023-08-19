JENKS -- Jenks quarterbacks Owen Jones and Simian Gilkey each had a touchdown run to help lead the Trojans past Booker T. Washington 16-7 in the Trojan Preview on Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.

In the opening half-game, Choctaw defeated Sand Springs 21-7.

Jenks' first points came on Jones' 1-yard run that was set up by Sam Stone's interception.

BTW was quick to respond as Kuhron Ross scored on a 1-yard run that was set up by his 32-yard gain and the teams were tied 7-7 at halftime.

Jenks took a 9-7 lead on a safety. The Trojans' defense also produced three turnovers.

With 30 seconds left, Gilkey's 1-yard TD run, set up by Landon Corwin's 27-yard reception, sealed the outcome.

Next Friday, BTW will host Bentonville West while Jenks will host Edmond Santa Fe in season openers.

