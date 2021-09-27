Jenks-Broken Arrow, Norman North-Owasso highlight Week 5's schedule

2. 6AI-II: No. 8 Norman North (3-1, 0-1) at No. 3 Owasso (3-1, 0-1)

The outlook: This would have been the week's blockbuster matchup if each team had made a field goal on the last play of regulation in their respective games last week. Norman North failed to kick a 20-yarder before time expired in a 49-48 loss to Mustang while Owasso misfired on a 44-yarder that led to a 10-7 overtime loss at Union.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Key matchup: Norman North QB Gavin Frakes against the Owasso defense. Frakes has completed 58-of-75 passes for 930 yards and 12 TDs. The Timberwolves have scored at least 40 points in every game and average 46.3, but allow 27. Owasso's offense had been explosive until last week with at least 40 points in its first three games.

Notable: These teams have combined to appear in three of the past six 6AI state finals.

Series history: Owasso leads 6-2 and has won four in a row — including 33-22 last year — since Norman North’s 49-27 victory in 2016.

3. 3A-4: No. 4 Verdigris (4-0, 1-0) at No. 9 Berryhill (3-1, 1-0)