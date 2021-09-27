Jenks-Broken Arrow, Norman North-Owasso highlight Week 5's schedule

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 6AI-1: No. 1 Jenks (3-1, 1-0) at No. 4 Broken Arrow (2-2, 1-0)
The outlook: This is the first time since 2016 that defending state champion Jenks enters a game ranked No. 1. It also will be Josh Blankenship's home debut as Broken Arrow's head coach. On the other side will be his predecessor, Broken Arrow graduate David Alexander, who is a Jenks assistant after being the Tigers' head coach from 2014-20.
TV: YurView (Cox 3)
Kickoff: 7:05 p.m. Friday
Key matchup: Each team has a first-year starter at quarterback. Jenks freshman Shaker Reisig is 19-of-27 passing for 332 yards and five TDs in two games. Broken Arrow senior Griffin Stieber is 47-of-86 for 538 yards and eight TDs. He also had rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Series history: Their last three meetings were decided by defensive stands in the final seconds. Jenks rallied from a 17-point deficit last year for a 38-30 win. Broken Arrow had won three in a row after Jenks had prevailed in 13 of the past 15 meetings. These teams have met twice in the past six years in the state final, with Jenks winning in 2015 and Broken Arrow in 2018.
2. 6AI-II: No. 8 Norman North (3-1, 0-1) at No. 3 Owasso (3-1, 0-1)
The outlook: This would have been the week's blockbuster matchup if each team had made a field goal on the last play of regulation in their respective games last week. Norman North failed to kick a 20-yarder before time expired in a 49-48 loss to Mustang while Owasso misfired on a 44-yarder that led to a 10-7 overtime loss at Union.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Key matchup: Norman North QB Gavin Frakes against the Owasso defense. Frakes has completed 58-of-75 passes for 930 yards and 12 TDs. The Timberwolves have scored at least 40 points in every game and average 46.3, but allow 27. Owasso's offense had been explosive until last week with at least 40 points in its first three games.
Notable: These teams have combined to appear in three of the past six 6AI state finals.
Series history: Owasso leads 6-2 and has won four in a row — including 33-22 last year — since Norman North’s 49-27 victory in 2016.
3. 3A-4: No. 4 Verdigris (4-0, 1-0) at No. 9 Berryhill (3-1, 1-0)
The outlook: The winner will likely be Holland Hall's top competitor for the district title.
Key matchup: Berryhill quarterback Jaxon Watie against the Verdigris defense, led by Reese Roller, who had five sacks in a regular-season win over the Chiefs last year. Watie is 71-of-118 passing for 907 yards and nine TDs. Verdigris QB Dylan White is 40-of-70 for 665 yards and five TDs.
Series history: Berryhill leads 7-3, but Verdigris has won the last three, starting with a 35-21 victory that snapped the Chiefs' 39-game regular-season winning streak in a showdown for a district title in 2019. Last year, Verdigris won 31-14 in Week 5 and 27-21 in the playoffs on Evan Anderson's tiebreaking pick-6 with 1:32 left.
4. 5A-3: No. 3 Coweta (4-0, 1-0) at Rogers (3-1, 1-0)
The outlook: This will be a good measuring stick for Rogers, which snapped a 44-game losing streak last October. Rogers took a big step last week with a 42-6 win over East Central, which was 3-0.
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday
Key players: Each team has a stellar quarterback. Coweta's Gage Hamm has completed 43-of-70 passes for 620 yards and 10 TDs, and has three rushing touchdowns. Rogers' Macuric Demry accounted for 281 yards and three TDs against East Central, and has over 1,400 yards for the season.
Series history: Coweta leads 5-0, including a 55-0 victory last year.
5. 5A-4: No. 1 Collinsville (4-0, 1-0) at No. 8 Sapulpa (3-1, 1-0)
The outlook: This game will likely decide the district title.
Series history: Collinsville won 42-17 last year as the schools met for the first time since splitting two games in 1914.
Best of the rest
6AII-1: No. 8 Del City (3-1, 1-0) at No. 4 Stillwater (3-1, 1-0) (Thursday): Stillwater's last two wins have been decided in the final seconds.
2A-7: Kiefer (4-0, 1-0) at Victory Christian (2-2, 1-0): The teams combined for 1,085 yards in Victory's 42-40 win last year.
6AII-2: No. 5 Sand Springs (4-0, 1-0) at No. 10 Muskogee (1-3, 1-0): The Sandites' last win at Muskogee was in 2016 -- when the Sandites had a crazy 2-point conversion with six seconds left that wound up as ESPN SportsCenter's No. 1 play of the day.
Class B: No. 9 Summit Christian (4-0) at No. 3 Dewar (5-0): District games are still a week away for these teams.
4A-3: No. 3 Wagoner (3-1, 1-0) at Bristow (3-1, 1-0): Wagoner won 28-7 last year, but its last visit to Bristow in 2019 was one of its worst losses in the Dale Condict era, 30-7.