Jenks-Bixby, Union-Owasso predictions from the Tulsa World staff

The Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis, Dean Ruhl and Bill Haisten predict the outcomes of Friday’s Class 6AI semifinal games played at Broken Arrow: Jenks-Bixby at 1 p.m. and Union-Owasso at 7 p.m.:

Jenks vs. Bixby

Lewis: Bixby 41-33. It seems like an impossible task for any team to defeat Bixby twice in a month, or a season, but if any team can pull it off it is Jenks. However, a potential problem for Jenks is how much energy and emotion it will have left after last week's wild comeback win at Mustang — because Bixby will have plenty for the rematch.

Ruhl: Jenks 41, Bixby 40. It's difficult, if not improbable, to defeat the same team twice in a season. But Jenks’ season has been improbable. After a 19-point comeback against Mustang, snapping Bixby's win streak and battling through a bevy of injuries, the Trojans escape with another instant-classic win against the Spartans on Friday.

Haisten: Bixby 35-27. In the time that Jenks played two postseason games, routing Edmond North and recording an instant-classic victory at Mustang last week, the Bixby starters have played only two quarters. The Spartans had a first-round bye. Since having their state-record, 58-game win streak ended by the Trojans on Nov. 3, Bixby’s players had the opportunity to recharge while addressing the run-defense issues that doomed them in the loss to Jenks.

Union vs. Owasso

Lewis: Union 38-20. This will likely be similar to the Redhawks' 35-17 win over Owasso in Week 4. Expect the Rams to stay within striking range for most of the game, but Union has more playmakers and will eventually pull away.

Ruhl: Union 45, Owasso 28. Never count out a Bill Blankenship team. But as Owasso is without Cole Adams, Union's defense proves to be too much for quarterback Mason Willingham. Redhawk’ QB Shaker Reisig and running back DJ McKinney continue to lift Union offensively as they carry an undefeated record into the state championship game.

Haisten: Union 41, Owasso 24. As he squeezed a seven-game win streak from a grim set of injury circumstances, Owasso’s Bill Blankenship did an unbelievable coaching job. However, Union simply has too much weaponry and momentum. The Redhawks also have the single most important player in the 6AI bracket: quarterback Shaker Reisig.