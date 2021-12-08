 Skip to main content
Jenks, BA players receive high honors on District 6AI-1 football team
Jenks, BA players receive high honors on District 6AI-1 football team

  Updated
Jenks received top honors Wednesday when the All-District 6AI-1 football team was announced.

Linebacker Ethan Bilgrien, who helped lead the Trojans to a second consecutive 6A Division I state title, was named player of the year and Keith Riggs was named coach of the year.

Broken Arrow running back/defensive back Maurion Horn shared offensive player of the year honors with Edmond Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron.

District 6AI-1 Team

Coach of the year: Keith Riggs, Jenks

Player of the Year: Ethan Bilgrien, Jenks

Offensive POY: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Talyn Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe

Defensive POY: Donovan Rieman, Enid

POSITION POYs

DE: Colemon Thurber, Jenks

DT: Mitchell Banning, Broken Arrow; AJ Brown, Jenks

OLB: Tyler White Edmond Santa Fe; DeAngelo Shanks, Estmoore

ILB: Eli Cordy, Memorial; Carson Creach, Yukon

Safety: Robert Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow

Cornerback: Luke Morrow, Norman; Xazavier Ware, Westmoore

Offensive Back: Scott Pfieffer, Edmond Santa Fe

FB: Montre Samuels Parker, Jenks

OL: Aiden Crawford, Enid; Trey Gibbs, Jenks; Viliami Makahununiu; Lane Parks, Yukon; Gustavo Patino Uribe, Jenks

WR: Edric Lambert, Norman; Kevion Williams, Westmoore

TE: Zane Chavez, Westmoore; Tabry Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe

Returner: Keaton Hahn, Yukon

Punter: Joey Havir, Jenks; Zack Stone Norman

Kicker: Max Paskvan, Jenks

Iron Man: Glenny Jones, Jenks

Courage Award: Joey Banks, Edmnd Santa Fe; Makari Slaughter, Yukon.

ALL-DISTRICT BY SCHOOL

Broken Arrow: Jadahian Floyd-Wright, Javion Franklin, Julius McVay. Sterling Ramsey, Griffin Stieber

Edmond Memorial: Luke Hankins, Trenton Moseley, Aidan Parson

Edmond Santa Fe: Damon Harvey, Tyler Lewis, Zachary McKelvy, El Tramane Neal, LB Reeves

Jenks: Connor Bacon, Andrew Burnham, Max Mitcho, Colby Parsons, Cade Stacy

Norman: Max Bass, Treynton Byington, Ben Gattis. Ray Holman, Xavier Mason, Andre McCoy, Seth Wishon, Colyn Wade

Westmoore: Tristan Aduddell, Brandon Arnold, Blevin Brewer, Tyler Koonce, Talan Pierce

Yukon: Brayden Dutton, Luke Harris, Caleb Hubbard, Parker Means, Lane Meier, Zac Stilwell, Daxton Schulte, Shane Scott, Maximus Wrather

HONORABLE MENTION

Broken Arrow: Blythe Alexander, Trey Fetterhoff, Nick Fuller, Jacob Jennings, Evan Robison, Devin Shaw

Edmond Memorial: Logan Stone, J’Quan Whitfield

Edmond Santa Fe: Lucas Clifton, Elliott Jethrow, Omar Richmond, Jaelin Tucker

Enid: Kryon Criss, Reece Slater, Alex Macias, Quintin Darty

Jenks: Myles Barber, Aidan Barnard, Cayden Dick, Zachary Minor Thomas, Joseph Whittlesey, Thomas Wilson

Norman: Dennis Lafferty, Connor Leach, Sammy Willie

Yukon: Gage Farha, Riley King

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

