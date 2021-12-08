Jenks, BA players receive high honors on District 6AI-1 football team

Jenks received top honors Wednesday when the All-District 6AI-1 football team was announced.
Linebacker Ethan Bilgrien, who helped lead the Trojans to a second consecutive 6A Division I state title, was named player of the year and Keith Riggs was named coach of the year.
Broken Arrow running back/defensive back Maurion Horn shared offensive player of the year honors with Edmond Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron.
District 6AI-1 Team
Coach of the year: Keith Riggs, Jenks
Player of the Year: Ethan Bilgrien, Jenks
Offensive POY: Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow; Talyn Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe
Defensive POY: Donovan Rieman, Enid
POSITION POYs
DE: Colemon Thurber, Jenks
DT: Mitchell Banning, Broken Arrow; AJ Brown, Jenks
OLB: Tyler White Edmond Santa Fe; DeAngelo Shanks, Estmoore
ILB: Eli Cordy, Memorial; Carson Creach, Yukon
Safety: Robert Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow
Cornerback: Luke Morrow, Norman; Xazavier Ware, Westmoore
Offensive Back: Scott Pfieffer, Edmond Santa Fe
FB: Montre Samuels Parker, Jenks
OL: Aiden Crawford, Enid; Trey Gibbs, Jenks; Viliami Makahununiu; Lane Parks, Yukon; Gustavo Patino Uribe, Jenks
WR: Edric Lambert, Norman; Kevion Williams, Westmoore
TE: Zane Chavez, Westmoore; Tabry Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe
Returner: Keaton Hahn, Yukon
Punter: Joey Havir, Jenks; Zack Stone Norman
Kicker: Max Paskvan, Jenks
Iron Man: Glenny Jones, Jenks
Courage Award: Joey Banks, Edmnd Santa Fe; Makari Slaughter, Yukon.
ALL-DISTRICT BY SCHOOL
Broken Arrow: Jadahian Floyd-Wright, Javion Franklin, Julius McVay. Sterling Ramsey, Griffin Stieber
Edmond Memorial: Luke Hankins, Trenton Moseley, Aidan Parson
Edmond Santa Fe: Damon Harvey, Tyler Lewis, Zachary McKelvy, El Tramane Neal, LB Reeves
Jenks: Connor Bacon, Andrew Burnham, Max Mitcho, Colby Parsons, Cade Stacy
Norman: Max Bass, Treynton Byington, Ben Gattis. Ray Holman, Xavier Mason, Andre McCoy, Seth Wishon, Colyn Wade
Westmoore: Tristan Aduddell, Brandon Arnold, Blevin Brewer, Tyler Koonce, Talan Pierce
Yukon: Brayden Dutton, Luke Harris, Caleb Hubbard, Parker Means, Lane Meier, Zac Stilwell, Daxton Schulte, Shane Scott, Maximus Wrather
HONORABLE MENTION
Broken Arrow: Blythe Alexander, Trey Fetterhoff, Nick Fuller, Jacob Jennings, Evan Robison, Devin Shaw
Edmond Memorial: Logan Stone, J’Quan Whitfield
Edmond Santa Fe: Lucas Clifton, Elliott Jethrow, Omar Richmond, Jaelin Tucker
Enid: Kryon Criss, Reece Slater, Alex Macias, Quintin Darty
Jenks: Myles Barber, Aidan Barnard, Cayden Dick, Zachary Minor Thomas, Joseph Whittlesey, Thomas Wilson
Norman: Dennis Lafferty, Connor Leach, Sammy Willie
Yukon: Gage Farha, Riley King
