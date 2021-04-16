Jenks adds former Broken Arrow head coach David Alexander to football staff

Former Broken Arrow head coach David Alexander is returning to Jenks' football staff.

Alexander, who led Broken Arrow to its only state football title in 2018 with a victory over Jenks in the title game, will be the defending Class 6AI state champion Trojans' special-teams coordinator pending approval by the Jenks Board of Education.

"I'm excited to get back to work," Alexander said on Friday night.

Alexander, 56, was dismissed by Broken Arrow on Nov. 30 after seven seasons as the Tigers' head coach. He was an assistant with current Jenks head coach Keith Riggs on Allan Trimble's Trojans staff for seven seasons from 2006-12 before moving to his alma mater, Broken Arrow, as an assistant in 2013.

"We've known each other for a long time and have a great relationship," Alexander said of Riggs. "He's a great man who has done a tremendous job."

Alexander coached special teams while he was the af2 Tulsa Talons' head coach in 2005 and '06.

"And I've had my hands in it at Broken Arrow," Alexander said. "Special teams have always been a thing of mine. I'm looking forward to being back at Jenks."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.