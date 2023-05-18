Editor's note: Spring football practice started for most state high schools Monday. World writers Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten will visit selected area schools looking ahead to the 2023 season. This is the first in a series of reports from those visits. Saturday's will be on Bixby.

Metro Christian's past two decades have included several All-State quarterbacks.

The latest was Kirk Francis, an All-World Awards offensive player-of-the-year finalist who set a state playoff record with 626 passing yards in last year's Class 3A state final and will be continuing his football career at the University of Tulsa.

Francis' successor, Jaxson Grimes, has been impressive during spring practice and coach Jared McCoy is confident he will continue the Patriots' tradition of quarterback excellence.

"He throws the deep ball and its a pretty pass," McCoy said. "He has a strong arm its really lively."

Grimes, however, is much more than a passer.

"My indwelling memory of him in eighth grade is him trucking people," McCoy said. "He throws a pretty pass, but he's going to be a much more dynamic runner than Kirk. I think it will add an element to our offense people didn't see and we didn't need to do with Kirk Francis."

Grimes, a senior, has been a backup quarterback the past two years, but he's spent plenty of time on the field as a receiver and as a two-year starter at safety. In the semifinals last season, he scored the Patriots' first two touchdowns on passes from Francis.

"I've been practicing under Kirk, learning from him and also watching (2019 All-State QB) Asher Link before him," Grimes said. "I feel like I've had great great teaching experience and I feel like I can step up and fill in the role."

McCoy sees some similarities between Grimes and Matt Woolslayer, who was with the Patriots a decade ago before signing with Stetson, and Link.

"Matt was a 1,000-yard rusher as a quarterback and passed for 2,600 yards (in a season)," McCoy said. Asher Link too. Jaxson is going to throw it, but when it's not open he's going to enjoy tucking and running it and we'll probably have some plays designed for him because he's so good at it."

Metro also has to replace another All-Stater, running back/defensive back Tagg Campbell. On offense, he will succeeded by Corley Wagner, a two-year starter at linebacker.

"Corey and I are a great running duo," Grimes said. "We have a great combination."

Wagner added, "I feel like our chemistry is going to go great together. He has things that Kirk didn't have, it's going to work out perfectly. It's all going to be good."

In the past four years, the Patriots have won two state titles and been a state runner-up.

"I think they (people) should expect the same brand of football we've been throwing out there the past 15-to-20 years," McCoy said. "We'll be really fast on defense again, offensively we have a ton of playmakers, we'll be running a lot of the same stuff. I hope we'll look a lot the same as we did last year.

"We're going to have to figure some things out this year. Because we have some young guys, inexperienced guys stepping up, I think it will take a while to get the pieces in the right place, but I think we have the right pieces."

The Patriots will enter the season determined to reach a state final for the fourth time in five years after a loss in the 2022 title game despite Francis' record night.

"That's all I've really talked about since end of football (last year)," Wagner said. "Lifting, working out, getting faster, I've been scratching to get back on the field. We're finally here so it's time to go.

Grimes added, "I feel like it's going to be a great year. People think we're not going to be good, but that's the furthest from the truth. I think we can be great, even better than last year."

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.'