Jaxon Woods leads Hominy past Pawhuska in the Battle of the Osages

PAWHUSKA — Jaxon Woods said he needed an ice bath.

Woods, Hominy’s junior quarterback, propelled the Bucks to a win against Pawhuska. Hominy won 27-22 in the Battle of the Osages, in large part to Woods’ willingness to take and deliver hits.

Woods rushed for 154 on Friday night on a team-high 19 carries. His rushing workload became a more difficult burden during the third and fourth quarters.

“Every time, starting halfway through the third (quarter), one of my legs was locking up,” Woods said.

It is not a long journey for Woods to get his ice bath. Pawhuska, where the game was played, and Hominy are about 20 miles apart. Woods also poured a huge dose of metaphorical ice water on his close rival’s ferocious come-from-behind effort.

Through three quarters, Hominy led 20-2. The Class A No. 9 Bucks (3-0) had held Husky quarterback Todd Drummond (19-for-44 for 277 yards) in check and put together three solid touchdown drives. In the fourth quarter, though, 2A No. 6 Pawhuska (2-1) fought back.

With 10:01 left in the fourth quarter, Drummond leapt across a pile of defenders at the goal line to score a rushing touchdown. A few minutes later, Pawhuska receiver Traven Johnson took a screen pass down the right sideline for a touchdown to invigorate the home crowd.

After Johnson’s catch made it 20-15, Woods all but extinguished the comeback effort.

With 3:48 remaining in the game, Woods, said he anticipated Pawhuska’s coverage. From the Hominy 27-yard line, Woods delivered a strike to receiver Blaine Hipp.

“Great route, great catch,” Woods said. I trusted him. I thought they were going man. I was right. I thought I had to take a shot right there. I threw it up for him, he went and got it and took it to the crib. We couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”

Hipp fought off a Pawhuska defender and cruised into the end zone, and he made the score 27-15 by kicking the extra point.

Though Pawhuska scored one more TD in the closing minutes, punctuating a wild burst of scoring to close the game, Hipp’s catch ensured Hominy would not be caught.

The Hominy sideline, which had been energetic for the whole game, was overcome with ecstasy when Woods kneeled the ball down to end it.

Toughness was a theme for the Bucks entering the game, and it showed on their opponent's field.

“I honestly believe this,” Hominy coach Caleb Christian said. “I feel like our guys, since May, two-a-days, spring football, summer pride, all that stuff. Nobody has as much deposits in work ethic as these guys. They deserve it.”

HOMINY 27, PAWHUSKA 22

Hominy;6;6;8;7;--;27

Pawhuska;0;2;0;20;--;20

H: Wikel 12 pass from Woods (kick failed)

P: Safety, Woods sacked

H: Marshall 14 pass from Woods (conversion failed)

H: Woods 68 run (2-point good)

P: Drummond 2 run

P: Johnson 45 pass from Drummond

H: Hipp 73 pass from Woods (Hipp kick)

P: Johnson pass from Drummond (kick good)

TEAM STATISTICS

Total yards: PAW 417, HOM 321. Rushing: PAW 35 for 140 yards, HOM 26 for 183 yards. Passing yards: PAW 277 yards, HOM 138 yards. Fumbles-lost: PAW 0-0, HOM 1-0. Penalty yards: PAW: 75, HOM 95.