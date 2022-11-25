Jamarian Ficklin Q&A: Muskogee’s quick turnaround, watching film with linebacker father and recruitment

Jamarian Ficklin has become one of the more lauded quarterback prospects in the state, all while only being a sophomore.

This week, Ficklin joined the OK Preps Extra podcast to talk about the quick turnaround the Muskogee Roughers have had, after finishing 2-8 a season ago to now playing in the Class 6AII semifinals with a 10-1 record. Muskogee meets Choctaw on Friday night.

Here are several snippets from the conversation. The full podcast can be found on www.tulsaworld.com.

Q: Where did this love for football start for you?

Jamarian Ficklin: It started in kindergarten when my dad first put a ball in my hand. He played linebacker, he wanted me to play football, he wanted me to be a linebacker, running back more like he is so he started me out as a running back. As soon as I hit the third grade, moved schools, I finally figured out how to throw the ball; that’s when I moved to quarterback.

Q: I know you love watching tape with you father, what does that look like?

Ficklin: He’s more of a defensive-type of player, so he’s breaking down what he sees, what a defense is doing and what I could do to break down that defense. I show him the offensive perspective, where if this happens, I’m able to do this. So if he does say something that doesn’t make sense to me, I can tell him like, “This person would go here so he can go there.

Q: You started as a freshman, which is a pretty rare feat. What were the emotions like?

Ficklin: My emotions were up and down because I never really understood how high school football worked yet. Through the first three games, our first game was Greenwood, defending champs coming from Arkansas. That was a game that you really don’t ever want to put a freshman in to for their first game, because they have a lot more experience than I do. That whole season had a lot of bumpy roads, really good, really bad, coming out 2-8, but I still had a lot of success.

Q: You go 2-8 but now you’re 10-1 in the Class 6AII semifinals. What do you attribute to that quick turnaround?

Ficklin: Keeping my team on straight. Not everything is what I’ve done; it’s a lot of team bonding, team communication, chemistry, them doing what they need to, I’m doing what I need to. It’s really been teamwork. Everybody matured from last year, everybody became positive and started having a grinding mode.

Q: You said this team has matured, but it’s also a really young group.

Ficklin: Everybody is either a junior or a sophomore, still really young. We only have two seniors from the offensive side graduating this year and one from the defensive side, so our whole team is coming back. We have people we can put in their spots, upcoming freshmen that will be sophomores next year that will be able to step in. We’re still really stacked, skill position and linemen on both sides of the ball.