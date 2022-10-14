Jalyn Stanford carries Jenks past Moore, 49-41

MOORE — Jalyn Stanford had 15 carries for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Jenks past 10th-ranked Moore 49-41 in a District 6AI-1 matchup Friday night at Moore Stadium.

The Trojans (5-2, 3-1) won despite being outgained 632 to 379 yards. Terry Simmons completed 32-of-46 passes for 501 yards and three TDs for the Lions (4-3, 1-3).

Stanford had three TD runs before halftime to stake the Trojans to a 35-14 lead. His longest was a 71-yarder immediately after Simmons' 75-yard scoring pass to Bennett had cut Jenks' lead to 28-14.

Jenks quarterback Ike Owens' second TD run, a 3-yarder, midway through the fourth quarter gave the Trojans a 49-28 lead before Moore (4-3, 1-3) scored two TDs in the final 4:48 — the last with 45 seconds left.

JENKS 49, MOORE 41

Jenks;21;14;7;7;--;49

Moore;0;14;7;20;--;41

J: Owens 19 run (Pursell kick)

J: Carrasco 15 run (Pursell kick)

J: Stanford 40 run (Pursell kick)

M: Simpkins 32 run (Mills kick)

M: Bennett 75 pass from Simmons (Mills kick)

J: Stanford 71 run (Pursell kick)

M: Bennett 59 pass from Simmons (Mills kick)

J: Stanford 4 run (Pursell kick)

M: Simmons 1 run (Mills kick)

J: Owens 3 run (Pursell kick)

M: David 24 pass from Simmons (Mills kick)

M: Pittman 2 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — JE 11, MO 32; Rushes-Yards — JE 33-100, MO 43-297; Comp-Att-Int — JE 8-28-1, MO 24-42-2. Passing Yards — JE 136, MO 335. Fumbles-Lost — JE 3-2, MO 1-1. Penalty Yards — JE 7-65, MO 12-112. Total Yards — JE 379, BI 632. Punts-Avg. — JE 4-40.3; MO 2-32.0.​