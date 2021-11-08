It's official: 'Redhawks' is Union's new mascot

During the summer of 2020, the NFL’s Washington team did away with its longtime Redskins name. That team has since been known as the Washington Football Team.

Coinciding with the Washington process was a Tulsa conversation regarding the Union name and whether it should have been eliminated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Hartzler said in July 2020.

From Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., there was this statement: “It’s simply wrong to use Native American depictions across sports, especially ‘Redskins,’ which is derogatory and offensive to Native people.”

On Nov. 9, 2020, the Union board voted unanimously to discontinue the use of the Redskins name. Since that time, Union teams have competed without a mascot and nickname.

Before the 2020 movement that resulted in the change, the Union football team would run through a large teepee before the start of games. The teepee was eliminated last year along with the mascot.

“Next comes the really fun part,” Union chief communications offer Chris Payne said of the design of new Union Redhawks logos and imagery.