It's official: Bixby headed to 6AI football as OSSAA approves ADM list

OKLAHOMA CITY — After moderate discussion Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors approved the ADM (Average Daily Membership) list for the 2021-22 academic year.
The list is used to classify for the next two-year cycle in football and baseball and for other OSSAA activities in 2021-22.
As expected, Bixby will move to the Class 6A Division I football level for the first time. The Spartans have dominated 6A Division II since its inception in 2014, reaching the state final all seven years and winning six gold balls.
Bixby changes from being the largest Division II school (No. 17) in 2020-21 to the smallest Division I school (No. 16) on the 2021-22 list. The 2021 season will be the Spartans’ last in Division II football.
Under the new football realignment, also approved Wednesday, Bixby would compete with archrival Jenks and Broken Arrow in District 6AI-1 in 2022 and 2023, along with Enid, Norman, Moore, Westmoore and Southmoore.
Edmond Santa Fe, 2021 District 6AI-1 champion and runner-up to Jenks for last year's Division I state title, moves to the other district with Owasso and Union in 2022-23, along with Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Norman and Yukon.
This is the first time the three Edmond schools have been grouped in one district and all three Moore schools in another.
“That’s the way the coaches wanted it,” OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley said.
In other business, OSSAA executive director David Jackson reported on the board’s demand that it be allowed to walk away from its contract with the NFHS Network if not satisfied with changes made by the steaming services in the next year.
Jackson said the network has agreed to make the changes stipulated in the board’s June meeting, but would not entertain an option to terminate the contract that won’t expire until 2028.
Jackson said he and OSSAA attorney Mark Grossman agreed that the board will be in a better position to initiate action next summer if the board is not satisfied with the changes.
The board also voted to allow Summit Christian to play as an eight-man football independent in 2022-23 without forfeiting its right to compete as a full OSSAA member in other activities.
Here are the 2022-23 football and baseball district alignments:
2022-23 Football Alignment
Class 6A Division I
District 1: Bixby, Broken Arrow, Enid, Jenks, Moore, Norman North, Westmoore, Southmoore.
District 2: Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Mustang, Norman, Owasso, Union, Yukon.
Class 6A Division II
District 1: Bartlesville, B.T. Washington, Muskogee, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Stillwater, Tahlequah, U.S. Grant.
District 2: Choctaw, Edmond Deer Creek, Lawton, OKC Capitol Hill, OKC Northwest, Ponca City, Putnam City, Putnam North.
Class 5A
District 1: Altus, Ardmore, Duncan, Elgin, El Reno, Lawton MacArthur, Midwest City, Noble.
District 2: Carl Albert, Bishop McGuinness, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Ike, OKC Southeast, Piedmont, Shawnee.
District 3: Coweta, Del City, Durant, East Central, Glenpool, McAlester, Memorial, Sapulpa.
District 4: Bishop Kelley, Claremore, Collinsville, Edison, Grove, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Will Rogers.
Class 4A
District 1: Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elk City, OKC John Marshall, Weatherford, Western Heights, Woodward,
District 2: Bethany, Blanchard, Bridge Creek, Classen SAS, Harrah, Newcastle, Tecumseh, Tuttle.
District 3: Catoosa, Cleveland, Cushing, McLain, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner.
District 4: Ada, Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Madill, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell.
Class 3A
District 1: Anadarko, Kingfisher, Mannford, McLoud, Metro Christian, North Rock Creek, Perkins-Tryon, Mount St. Mary.
District 2: Bethel, Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, Luther, Meeker, Star-Spencer.
District 3: Berryhill, Checotah, Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Muldrow, Seminole, Stigler, Webster.
District 4: Bristow, Cascia Hall, Central, Dewey, Holland Hall, Inola, Jay, Verdigris.
Class 2A
District 1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Millwood, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry.
District 2: Lone Grove, Dickson, Heritage Hall, Lone Grove, Marlow, OKC Douglass, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur.
District 3: Comanche, Community Christian, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Lindsay, Little Axe, Purcell, Washington.
District 4: Atoka, Coalgate, Davis, Holdenville, Kingston, Lexington, Marietta, Tishomingo.
District 5: Henryetta, Keys Park Hill, Okemah, Prague, Roland, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Vian, Warner.
District 6: Antlers, Eufaula, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Spiro, Valliant, Wilburton.
District 7: Beggs, Kansas, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Sperry, Victory Christian, Westville.
District 8: Adair, Caney Valley, Nowata, Pawhuska, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Vinita.
Class A
District 1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma, Thomas-Fay-Custer.
District 2: Boone-Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Empire, Hobart, Mangum, Snyder, Walters.
District 3: Cashion, Crescent, Hinton, Minco, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Pioneer-Pleaseant Vale, Watonga.
District 4: Dibble, Elmore City-Pernell, Healdton, Ringling, Rush Springs, Stratford, Wayne, Wynnewood.
District 5: Chouteau, Chelsea, Hominy, Morrison, Oklahoma Union, Pawnee, Tonkawa, Woodland.
District 6: Allen, Hartshorne, Konawa, Liberty, Mounds, Stroud, Savanna, Wewoka.
District 7: Afton, Colcord, Commerce, Fairland, Hulbert, Ketchum, Quapaw, Wyandotte.
District 8: Canadian, Central (Sallisaw), Gore, Haskell, Panama, Pocola, Porter Consolidated, Talihina.
Class B
District 1: Balko, Beaver, Hollis, Laverne, Shattuck, Turpin.
District 2: Cherokee, Garber, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Pond Creek-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Ringwood.
District 3: Canton, Covington-Douglas, Okeene, Seiling, Southwest Convenant, Waukomis.
District 4: Alex, Cyril, Central Marlow, Velma-Alma, Waurika, Wilson.
District 5: Caddo, Dewar, Midway, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls.
District 6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Foyil, Gans, Keota, Welch.
District 7: Barnsdall, Drumright, Olive, Prue, Regent Prep, Yale.
District 8: Davenport, Depew, Strother, Weleetka, Wellston, Wetumka.
Class C
District 1: Boise City, Buffalo, Deer Creek-Lamont-Billings, Medford, Sharon-Mutual-Taloga, Timberlake, Tyrone, Waynoka.
District 2: Bray-Doyle, Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Moutain View-Gotebo, Ryan, Temple, Tipton.
District 3: Copan, Coyle, Bluejacket, Oaks, South Coffeyville, Watts,Wesleyan Christian, Wilson.
District 4: Bowlegs, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Maysville, Paoli, Sasakwa, Thackerville.
2022-23 Baseball Alignment
Class 6A
District 1: Deer Creek, Yukon, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, OKC Northwest, Putnam City, Putnam West. Westmoore, Yukon.
District 2: Choctaw, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Norman North, OKC Capitol Hill.
District 3: Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Ponca City, Putnam North, Sand Springs, Southmoore, U.S. Grant.
District 4: Bartlesville, Bixby, B.T. Washington, Enid, Muskogee, Stillwater, Tahlequah, Union.
Class 5A
District 1: Bishop McGuinness, Carl Albert, Del City, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, Piedmont, OKC Southeast.
District 2: Altus, Ardmore, Duncan, Elgin, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton MacArthur, Noble, Santa Fe South.
District 3: Bishop Kelley, Durant, Glenpool, McAlester, Midwest City, Sapulpa, Shawnee, Will Rogers.
District 4: Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Grove, Edison, Memorial, Nathan Hale.
Class 4A
District 1: Bethany, Bridge Creek, Harding Charter, Harrah, Mount St. Mary, Newcastle, OKC John Marshall, Tuttle.
District 2: Ada, Blanchard, Byng, Chickasha, McLoud, OKC Classen SAS, OKC Douglass, Seminole.
District 3: Cache, Dickson, Lone Grove, Madill, Marlow, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur.
District 4: Anadarko, ASTEC, Clinton, Elk City, Kingfisher, Weatherford, Western Heights, Woodward.
District 5: Berryhill, Catoosa, Cleveland, Dewey, Mannford, Skiatook, Verdigris, Webster.
District 6: Bristow, Cushing, Hilldale, Inola, Lincoln Christian, North Rock Creek, Perkins-Tryn, Tecumseh.
District 7: Holland Hall, Jay, Locust Grove, McLain, Miami, Oologah, Pryor, Wagoner.
District 8: Broken Bow, Central, Fort Gibson, Muldrow, Poteau, Sasakwa, Stigler, Stilwell.
Class 3A
District 1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Crossings Christian, Hennessey, Millwood, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School.
District 2: Davis, Comanche, Community Christian, Dove-Oklahoma City, Frederick, Lindsay, Marietta, Washington.
District 3: Bethel, Christian Heritage, Dove-Tulsa, Heritage Hall, Holdenville, Lexington, Little Axe, Purcell.
District 4: Chandler, Jones, Kellyville, Kiefer, Luther, Metro Christian, Perry, Star Spencer.
District 5: Beggs, Cascia Hall, Crooked Oak, Meeker, Morris, Okmulgee, Prague, Sperry.
District 6: Adair, Kansas, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Sequoyagh Tahlequah, TSAS, Vinita, Westville.
District 7: Checotah, Eufaula, Heavener, Henryetta, Keys, Roland, Spiro, Victory Christian.
District 8: Antlers, Atoka, Coalgate, Harding Academy, Hugo, Idabel, Kingston, Valliant.