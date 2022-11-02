‘It was sinking quick’: The story behind Bixby’s Brody Duffel and Joey Toma’s heroics to save a life

BIXBY — It didn’t register with Brody Duffel until he started driving back home.

His legs were caked with mud. His shoes and socks were drenched with water. The adrenaline hadn’t quite worn off yet.

As he coasted through Bixby in his Chevy pickup, Duffel pulled out his phone and dialed up his mother, Rachael.

“Everything is OK,” he ensured his mom. “I helped this lady get out of her car that she drove into a pond.”

Then it hit him.

He’d just saved someone’s life.

Quick thinking

Brody Duffel and Joey Toma had been friends for a while.

Both played football — Duffel as a towering 6-foot-5 offensive lineman and Toma as a 5-9 wide receiver — and lacrosse for Bixby High School. Since then, Toma has stopped playing football for the Spartans, but he continues to compete in lacrosse.

His position — goalie — was the same as Duffel’s.

“I was just coming onto the team,” Toma said of his relationship with Duffel. “He really helped me and basically was my mentor the whole year. He was super patient and kind and helpful with everything.”

So, on May 2, it wasn’t a surprise that Duffel gave Toma a ride home. The pair was late out of the locker room, slowly gathering their things and chatting with teammates. “I mean we left 10-15 minutes later than we usually would,” Duffel said.

He was giving Toma a ride home, something the pair hadn’t done before. They stopped at a nearby QuikTrip, grabbing some food and drinks after an exhausting practice.

“I mean, there are just a lot of factors,” Duffel said, reflecting on the moment. “God really had a plan and I was part of it.”

Traffic was light on the road as the teammates cruised west down 121st Street toward Toma’s house. There was a car far behind them, and another approaching in the opposite direction.

The driver opposite them was Catie Copenhaver, then a junior soccer player at Victory Christian. On that evening, Copenhaver was coming from an extensive gym workout.

She began losing consciousness, resulting in her losing control of the vehicle, which cut sharply across four lanes of traffic and slammed into a nearby pond.

“My mind was racing, but I just knew I had to get her out of that car,” Duffel said.

Toma added, “We just didn’t even think about it. We went right over to help.”

As quickly as it happened, Duffel veered onto the shoulder, flipped on his hazards and jumped out of his truck. He commanded Toma to call 911, stripping off his shirt and running into the pond.

The adrenaline was pumping.

Duffel remembers how rainy it had been in Bixby the week before, saying this was the first day it hadn’t rained in a while.

“They were there at the perfect time,” Copenhaver said. “It was like a miracle.”

All that build-up resulted in a pond that was roughly 2 feet deeper than it normally would be.

By the time Duffel reached the car, water had crept halfway up Copenhaver’s door.

“It was sinking quick,” Duffel said.

But with the help of another man who had stopped to help, the driver’s-side door was able to be pried open.

“She was able to get her seatbelt off herself, but she kind of just fell out into the water and we were able to get her up,” Duffel said.

Toma raced over after placing a 911 call. Nurses from across the street ran over to help Copenhaver.

They had just saved a life.

“Brody and I have both been taught extremely valuable life lessons leading up to that moment that made us think and act quick and go over and help instead of just driving by,” Toma said.

A budding friendship

The teammates made their witness statements to the police as Copenhaver was taken to the hospital. She suffered no injuries from the crash.

As Duffel walked back inside his house, his muddy shoes in hand, Duffel’s mother, Rachael Duffel, couldn’t help but embrace her son.

“He’s always been a protector,” she said. “He’s just a kind, caring person.”

Days later, the trio reunited with their families, each sharing gratitude for one another. They even found each other on social media, with the three occasionally communicating.

“We still keep in touch,” Duffel said. “She actually lives pretty close; we’ve got together a couple times and caught up, but we still stay in touch.”

A week after the accident, the Bixby school district honored Duffel and Toma for their actions, presenting the teammates with the Bixby School’s Spartan Courage Award, with Copenhaver and first responders in attendance.

“We talk a lot in the offseason about what are you going to do when you’re in those situations,” said Bixby coach Loren Montgomery. “In fact, we show them a video called ‘The Bystander Effect.’ I don’t know if it had any impact on him and his ability to react.

“I’m just proud of him.”

Those things did impact Duffel.

He spoke highly of how the Spartans are conditioned to act off the football field. He lauded “The Other 21” a program Bixby uses to teach integrity off the field.

“That makes me, and I know Joey feels the same, feel amazing,” said Duffel, who has lived in Bixby his whole life. “I love this district, I love everything about it.”

At the meeting, Copenhaver thanked Duffel and Toma for their kindness.

“Most people would have called the cops and not gotten in the pond,” Copenhaver said. “They knew to help me. They were very brave.”

“Looking back on it, I think the main thing was God put me there at the right time,” Duffel said.

All these months later, Duffel still contemplates what could have happened had he been a minute too late. The gas station stop. Getting out of practice late. He still weighs it all in his head.

The family drives by the pond often, and each time a comment is made about the incident. Since then, Duffel has been asked to watch his relatives’ children, Rachael says.

But for Duffel, this is all about taking action.

“You have to act,” he said. “Even if it’s as simple as getting on the phone or calling someone else for help. You have to jump into action.”

And take action Duffel and Toma did.