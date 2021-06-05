In-state football talent on display at Owasso showcase

In recent years, kids would have to travel to Dallas or Houston or receive invitations to camps on university campuses to receive this kind of chance to get noticed by college coaches from across the region.

“(Coaches) are taking advantage of it because they know that in large part there’s going to be some kids that are at this camp on Sunday that they end up pursuing in, offering and trying to get them signed,” Knight said. “It doesn’t cost a college coach anything other than to drive up and to spend a Sunday afternoon with us. The feedback so far has been really positive, which is a good thing for us moving forward.”

Many of the participants, who will go through drills and face off during one-on-one competition, are trying to land at the Division II or FCS level. Central Oklahoma, which signed 34 in-state players in February, will have four coaches in attendance Sunday.

“We are trying to get these kids in front of as many schools as possible,” Knight said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to — the more exposure, the better for them.