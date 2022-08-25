`Hungry' McLain shows potential for football turnaround: 'We want that cloud off us'

After a winless 2021 season, McLain’s football team gave a promising glimpse of what’s to come during the Grady Skillern All-City Preview last week.

The Titans went 2-1 with wins over Hale and Memorial to win third place. In a 30-0 defeat of Memorial on Friday, Micah Simmons scored a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, then Taizohn Harvey dashed for a 67-yard score on the Titans' next offensive possession.

By the time Joseph Morgan reversed field for a 60-yard score with less than two minutes to go, McLain’s sideline had reached a fever pitch — an unlikely sight from a team that went 0-10 last season. McLain's defense didn't allow a TD in the three half-games.

“We made history over this All-City even though we didn’t win the city championship,” fifth-year coach Willie Ponder said. “It’s just growth in my program, and I’m very, very, very happy with what we did.”

The Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability reported McLain's four-year dropout rate at over 36% in 2019 — well above the state average of 9%. Ponder, 42, knew of McLainl’s reputation long before he took the job.

“We’ve got a cloud over us at McLain. People tell us that, you know, anybody that comes from McLain can’t be successful,” Ponder said. “We want that cloud off of us. It’s something that you can’t ask for. It’s something that we’ve got to prove.”

Ponder, a former NFL receiver who had stints with the Giants, Seahawks and Rams, played at Central High School. He caught 45 passes for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns as a high school senior.

“We played against McLain. I lived out that way. My dad lives behind McLain. I’m very familiar with the area,” Ponder said. “It’s a tough place out there at McLain.

“It’s a hungry place, though.”

Senior lineman Erin Smith, who Ponder trusts as a program leader, recognized a newfound hunger in his teammates this summer. He said it was the first offseason in which he did not have to urge his teammates to attend workouts.

“I could see, like, the attendance getting better, the workouts getting better,” Smith said. “We want it. We don’t want to be 0-10. Last year, we were the laugh of the town. Nobody wants to be that any more.”

Players even turned out for involuntary workouts to hit bags and run 7-on-7s. Smith said it has kept many of his teammates "out of trouble."

“A lot of our players, football is really all they’ve got,” senior lineman Erin Smith said. “If you take football away from them, then they really don’t have anything.”

“I had about 90% offseason participation,” Ponder said. “Something that I’ve never had. Guys just want to be different.”

Their newfound work ethic can take players even higher than team success, Smith said. At a school where only 30% of graduates go to college, numerous McLain football players are working toward a college football scholarship. Smith is one of them. Harvey, a junior, is another.

"You can go to college coming from McLain, any college," Smith said. "You can go Division I from McLain."

The Titans open the 2022 season Friday night against visiting Central, the All-City champion. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Melvin Driver Stadium.