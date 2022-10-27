Hudson Henslick propels Collinsville past Edison, 42-21

Hudson Henslick propelled seventh-ranked Collinsville past Edison 42-21 in District 5A-4 action Thursday night at LaFortune Stadium.

Henslick finished with 169 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, intercepted a pass on defense, and recovered a crucial kickoff on special teams for the Cardinals (8-1, 5-1).

With Collinsville leading 14-7, Henslick had the key sequence of the game early in the second half. First, he took the second play from scrimmage 68 yards on a jet sweep for a touchdown.

Henslick then recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Edison 26-yard line. Two plays later, Blake Gilkey punched in another score from 7 yards out.

"We knew he had to come out hard in the second half," said Henslick. "We really needed that for a momentum booster to get us going."

Collinsville extended its advantage to 35-7 when Kaden Rush hooked up with Zach Stein on a 20-yard scoring connection midway through the third quarter.

The Eagles (4-5, 2-4) answered on the ensuing drive. Quarterback Luke Parish finished off the march with an 18-yard keeper.

Parish had an even bigger night with arm as he completed 31-of-52 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"Hats off to Parish," said Collinsville coach Kevin Jones. "He is an impressive kid who really competes."

Parish got his second touchdown pass of the night, covering 3 yards to D.K. Spears to cut the deficit to 35-21 early in the fourth period.

The Cardinals, however, responded as Henslick took a flip pass from Rush that resulted in a 32-yard touchdown midway through the final frame.

"We were not happy at all with our lack of execution in the first half," said Jones. "We weren't ready to go. We settled down in the second half and got rolling. I am super proud of their effort."

COLLINSVILLE 42, EDISON 21

Collinsville;0;14;21;7;—;42

Edison;0;7;7;7;—;21

COL — Henslick 31 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

EDI — Rowland 30 pass from Parish (Simon-Davila kick)

COL — Gilkey 12 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

COL — Henslick 68 run (McMath kick)

COL — Gilkey 7 run (McMath kick)

COL — Stein 20 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

EDI — Parish 18 run (Simon-Davila kick)

EDI — Spears 3 pass from Parish (Simon-Davila kick)

COL — Henslick 32 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — COL 17, EDI 15. Rushes-Yards — COL 30-216, EDI 9-33. Comp-Att-Int — COL 11-14-2, EDI 31-52-1. Passing Yards — COL 188, EDI 259. Fumbles-Lost — COL 1-0, EDI 1-1. Penalty Yards — COL 5-44, EDI 7-50. Records — COL (8-1, 5-1), EDI (4-5, 2-4). Total Yards — COL 404, EDI 292. Punts-Avg. — COL 1-50.0, EDI 2-23.0.