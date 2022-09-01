How Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford, molded by his family, became known as `Zeus'

JENKS — Nearly two hours had strenuously passed.

Sweat poured down Jalyn Stanford’s face. His muscles ached and his legs were numb.

His coach commanded he do it again. Stanford, then just a seventh-grader, begrudgingly gazed toward the top of the stadium steps. He’d reached the peak countless times already this particular evening, but he needed to do it again.

So, he ascended once more.

“The worst drill was running stairs,” said Stanford, now a star senior safety/running back at Jenks.

As tough as they were, Stanford knows those late-evening training sessions molded him into the player he is today. His coach for these conditioning drills wasn’t just anyone. It was Stanford’s father, James, barking orders at Jalyn and his brother, Semaj.

There were stadium stairs. There were sprint drills. The group would focus on techniques occasionally. Nearly every night of the week, Jalyn was training.

But he remembers only one thing.

“They were very intense,” Jalyn said. “He knows when you’re giving 100% effort and when you’re not.”

Jalyn and his father still talk football, but the training has become less frequent. James coached Jalyn his first two years of little league, but the most influential part in their relationship was during those late evenings outside.

And it’s paid off for Jalyn. He helped the Trojans win back-to-back state championships. The 6-foot, 185-pounder committed to Houston this summer. The opportunity to win a third Class 6AI consecutive state title is there with Jenks, which hosts Owasso on Friday night.

Football runs deep for the Stanfords. James played running back at East Central in the early 2000s, followed by a short career at Friends University in Kansas.

When his wife, Carmen, got pregnant with Jalyn, James stepped away from football.

Now he works as a welder in the Tulsa area and has repositioned his football skills into developing his sons.

“He’s been helping me out and trying to put everything into me,” Jalyn said.

Special start

Markeith Smith corralled the snap, quickly turning and placing the ball in Jalyn’s hands in the backfield.

A few yards later, Jalyn — then only a few years old — crossed the pylons for his first touchdown. Smith, the quarterback for Jalyn’s little-league team, the Eastside Trojans, was also his cousin.

The memory remains vivid in Jalyn’s mind more than a decade later. He can still recall the environment and excitement he felt. From that moment on, he was hooked.

“I just took off from there,” Jalyn said.

He started playing football in kindergarten, serving as a running back and linebacker throughout little league. By fifth grade, the family relocated from east Tulsa to Jenks, where his football career started gaining traction.

By the eighth grade, Jenks coach Keith Riggs knew Jalyn would be special.

“When he first came into the program … some kids you just see it,” Riggs said.

Speed has always been an asset for Jalyn, who split time between football and track early in his high school career, running the 100- and 200-meter races for Jenks.

It’s also where Jalyn was bestowed his now nickname, Zeus.

Years later, the genesis of the nickname is still unknown. Jalyn claims track coach Landon Isham first called him by the name, but Isham denies it.

Regardless, it stuck.

“I put it on my Twitter, in my Twitter bio, and then our football coaches started calling me it,” Jalyn said.

The name latched onto him with his football teammates and eventually trickled to his classmates at Jenks.

“It kind of got really popular around the school,” Jalyn said with a laugh.

Isham, who also serves as an assistant defensive football coach for the Trojans, remembers giving Jalyn his latest nickname, The Eraser. This one comes simply from his aggressive style of play on defense.

“That comes from him hitting guys so hard he takes them off the planet Earth,” Isham said.

Jalyn likes both nicknames, but prefers Zeus. He said the nickname encapsulates how he is as a player, being “strong” and able to “overcome people” on Friday nights.

Future vision

Jalyn committed to Houston on July 4.

Surrounded by his family, he wanted to make the announcement no other way, because family has always been integral to his football journey.

He remembers how important Sundays were growing up, nestled around the TV watching the NFL with his brothers and father. They would break down plays, debate about teams and enjoy each other’s company.

But it was more than that for Jalyn.

To him, it was a glimpse at his future.

“College football, NFL football that’s a dream I have,” Jalyn said. “So, just watching and having that vision of, ‘That could be me one day.’”

So when he felt that family atmosphere at Houston, he knew that was the college for him.

“Really, it was just being treated like I was at home and them welcoming my family,” he said.

To officially commit was monumental for Jalyn. His parents had always envisioned him playing college football, and to reach that level is amazing for him.

It just might make those stadium stairs all worth it.