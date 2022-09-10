Hornets claim much-needed win in rout of McLain

Booker T. Washington claimed a 51-8 victory Saturday over McLain in the North-Side Classic.

“We were 0-2. We just needed to get a win. We needed to feel excitement. We needed to feel getting in the end zone. We needed to feel causing turnovers,” Booker T. Washington coach Jonathan Brown said. “All that good stuff about football, we accomplished today, and hopefully it will carry over.”

The Hornets (1-2) crossed the goal line eight times at McLain’s Melvin Driver Stadium, but it took them a while to find their rhythm.

Booker T. Washington brought the opening McLain (0-2) kickoff to its own 39, but after 12 plays and almost three minutes, the Hornets settled for a 40-yard field goal from BJ Thomas’ left leg.

But on its second possession, sparked by an Eric Thomas interception, Booker T. Washington wasted little time scoring its first touchdown of the game on a five-play drive.

The Hornets’ defense continued to force turnovers (including an interception by Demetrius Prudom and a Darlin Mayes fumble recovery), and its offense capitalized decisively. The Hornets scored on six of the next seven drives — four times within the first three plays of the drive.

Lathan Boone threw four of those touchdowns and ran another. The senior quarterback accounted for 284 total yards Saturday, a 67-yard chunk to Arkansas commit Micah Tease to close the first half. He threw two others to Keonta Rushing and his last to Isaac Fain. He attribute his and his receiving corps’ success to their chemistry.

“That connection that we have is a lot. We go out to dinner, you know, just building relationships that translate onto the field,” Boone said.

“He (Boone) can do it both with his legs or passing. I think that’s what makes him special,” Brown said. “So we’ve got to figure out how to utilize him better and better. But he’s doing good … If he keeps getting better, we’ll be alright.”

Jire Green rushed in two touchdowns. He had eight carries for 63 yards. McLain’s Taizhon Harvey rushed 14 times for 54 yards to lead the Titans. He caught four passes for 14 yards.

“I’m telling (our team), 'Great win, but you know, we’ve got a long season,'” Brown said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got to keep getting better and better.”

The Hornets open their district schedule Friday at Bartlesville. McLain plays its last district game Friday at Memorial. Both kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.

Boone’s goal for district play: “Win every game. 1-0 every week.”

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 51, MCLAIN 8

Booker T. Washington;10;34;7;0;—;51

McLain;0;0;0;0;—;0

BTW — BJ Thomas 40 field goal

BTW — Jire Green 4 run (Thomas kick)

BTW — Keonta Rushing 14 pass from Lathan Boone (XP no good)

BTW — Rushing 33 pass from Boone (Thomas kick)

BTW — Green 3 run (Thomas kick)

BTW — Boone 26 run (Thomas kick)

BTW — Tease 67 pass from Boone (Thomas kick)

BTW — Issac Fain 27 pass from Boone (Thomas kick)

TM — Titus Morgan 34 pass from Kevontae Turner (Antoni Thomas 2pt)

First Downs — BTW 18, TM 8; Rushes-Yards — BTW 27-190; TM 26-73. Comp-Att-Int. — BTW — 11-20-0; TM 6-14-2. Passing Yards — BTW 236; TM 62; Fumbles-Lost — BTW 3-0; TM 3-3. Penalty Yards — BTW 12-100; TM 3-15. Total Yards — BTW 426; TM 135. Punts-Avg — BTW 0-0.0; TM 3-17.6