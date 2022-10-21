Hominy outlasts Tonkawa in 'Battle of the Bucks' rivalry

HOMINY — Hominy coach Caleb Christian’s confidence remained unshaken even after the ball took the worst possible bounce.

His confidence was proven worthy in Hominy’s 27-21 win against Tonkawa Friday night.

Blaine Hipp, Hominy defensive back, backpedaled to recover a Tonkawa kickoff late in the fourth quarter. The ball grazed his fingertips and fell to the turf behind him taking a sideways hop out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

A Tonkawa crowd, rejuvenated by a touchdown on the previous drive, reached peak volume. The Hominy Bucks faced 99-yards of field and more than eight minutes of clock to chew.

Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods drew his teammates in and delivered a message to the huddle.

“Boys, this is going to make for a better story, so lets go get it done,” Woods said.

Woods, a junior, carried the ball three times to begin the drive, plowing forward to convert a critical third-and-1. The Bucks faced third down three times on the drive and converted each behind a powerful offensive front.

“Honestly, I knew our fricking O-Line was big and physical and I was thinking, ‘Alright, if we can just keep the ball in Jaxson’s hands we’ll go and get three or four yards a play right here because our guys are fricking physical,” Christian said. “Those guys are the heart and soul of the team.”

A victory formation, more than eight minutes after the drive started, was the only thing to stop the smashmouth rushing attack.

Woods led the Bucks with 253 rushing yards. Senior running back TK Sutton chipped in with 32, including a 3-yard third-down conversion on the final drive when the box was stacked with defenders.

“I got to just do my thing, do what I always do,” Sutton said. “If our quarterback doesn’t get it done then I get it done, if I don’t get it done than he gets it done, and if he don’t get it done then the O-Line gets it done.”

Friday night’s story is just the latest in a long history of games between Hominy and Tonkawa. As Woods explained, it's a special rivalry because of history in state championship games and a shared nickname.

“That matchup right there is like OU-Texas,” Christian said.

And considering the “Battle of the Bucks” was an offensive battle marked by signature defensive stands mixed in with a few scuffles and personal fouls, his comparison makes sense.

“That game right there is a perfect representation of what those games look like,” Christian said. “All through 80s, 90s, early 2000s they’d have battles. There’s nothing like that game right there. Just a rich tradition of places going at it.”

TONKAWA 21, HOMINY 27

Tonkawa;7;7;0;7;-;21

Hominy;0;15;12;0;-;27

TON — Q1 Jackson 1 run (Jackson PAT) 2:06

HOM — Q2 Sutton 14 pass from Woods (Hipp PAT) 9:34

TON — Q2 Bristow 52 run (Jackson PAT) 8:09

HOM — Q2Woods 1 run (2PAT Woods run) 3:10

HOM — Q3 Woods 1 run (PAT pass no good) 4:56

HOM — Q3 Woods 65 run (PAT no good) 3:39

TON — Q4 Jackson 5 run (Jackson PAT) 8:21

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – TON 11, HOM 18; Rushes-Yards – TON 32-181, HOM 38-283; Comp-Att-Int – TON 2-8-0, HOM 10-13-0. Passing yards – TON 16, HOM 120. Fumbles-Lost – TON 0-0, HOM 3-1. Penalty Yards – TON 5-70, HOM 6-60. Total yards – TON 197, HOM 404. Punts-Avg. – TON 2-88 HOM 1-25.