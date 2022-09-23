Hominy gets revenge, shuts out Pawnee in district opener, 34-0

The gaping holes that Hominy offensive lineman opened in the Pawnee defense, and speedy, relentless play by Bucks defenders were difference-makers on Friday night.

The end result, a 34-0 win for Class A No. 7 Hominy in a District A-5 opener.

But the Bucks took more than a talented, well-disciplined team into Pawnee. They took a grudge.

“(Pawnee) scored 44 on us last year and beat us last second,” Hominy coach Caleb Christian said. “We challenged (our team). We said, ‘We know what they’re doing. We know all the assignments. It’s just a matter of who’s going to play tougher. Who doesn’t mind getting their shin scraped up a little bit and being tough?’’’

Hominy snapped a three-game losing streak to the Black Bears in the rivalry series, which dates back to 1932.

“Those losses, man, they bother me,” Christian said. “They bother our team. … I think about it a lot. Anybody that gets these guys (Hominy), I take it on the chin. I take it personal, a little bit. Year around.”

The Bucks (4-0) dominated in the run game, rushing for 394 yards and five touchdowns. For Hominy, facing a run-heavy team that attempted just four passes, winning the rushing battle was critical.

Quarterback Jaxon Woods was the focal point of the Hominy rushing attack. He ran 11 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Woods, Hominy’s fastest player, ripped off scoring runs of 65, 9, 38 and 39 yards.

It meant the Bucks were not in the red zone often, but had plenty of trips to the end zone.

Christian said his quarterback does everything for Hominy, and that Woods is a great combination to pair with a good offensive line.

“When you can control that line of scrimmage and have a cat like (Jaxon) it barely takes a crease and he’s gone,” he said.

Woods, who did not complete a pass until 9:30 in the second quarter, credited his 65-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter as a key moment in getting him settled.

“Shoutout to my O-line for real,” Woods said. “Oh my goodness. Those holes I’m running thorough, I’m untouched. I love those big guys.”

The Hominy defense was stout, allowing 253 total yards and preserving a shutout with multiple stops on fourth down.

Junior Pawnee RB Jacob Warnock, who rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns against Meeker last week, was held to 59 yards on 17 carries.

Breaking Pawnee’s (3-1) winning streak in the rivalry via a shutout was icing on the cake for the Bucks.

“I don’t want to sound cocky or anything,” Woods said. “But we’re repaying everything that we’ve taken the past couple years.”

HOMINY 34, PAWNEE 0

Hominy;6;8;20;0;--;34

Pawnee;0;0;0;0;--;0

HO — 65-yard Woods TD run

HO — 9-yard Woods TD run (2 point good, Woods pass to Tindell)

HO — 48 yard Woods TD run (PAT Hipp kick good)

HO — 39-yard Woods TD run (PAT Hipp good)

HO — Chase Tindell 9 yard TD run

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: HO 12, PA 7. Rushes-yards: HO 25-394, PA 49-228. Comp-Att-Int: HO 2-14-0; PA 3-4-0. Fumbles-lost: HO 1-0; PA 1-1. Penalties-yards: HO 6-44; PA 5-35. Total yards: HO 446, PA 253. Punts-Avg: HO 3-23.2, PA 3-16.3.