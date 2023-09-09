HOMINY — Jaxon Woods was worried all week.

Not for Hominy’s Friday night matchup. Not because of a test. But if he would be hydrated enough during his next game.

In the third quarter of Class A No. 2 Hominy’s 38-16 win over Pawhuska, Woods’ fears faced him, as he hobbled to the sideline after picking up a first down. Hominy’s quarterback, linebacker and kick returner played most of the snaps to that point, but just one play later, he was back on the field.

“Toughness is bred into us,” Woods said. “It’s how it’s always been for years. I’m extremely proud of this group. It’s bred into us, coached into us and we have the mentality to go out and win.”

Though Hominy’s offense reached the end zone six times, it took until three minutes before halftime for the Bucks to score.

Pawhuska (2-1) scored on its opening series; a 12 play drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Deacon Hendren to Traven Richardson. After the two-point conversion to make the score 8-0, the scoreboard would remain unchanged until Hominy’s fourth possession.

Woods — who didn’t complete a pass for less than 20 yards all game — found running back Bryon Marshall wide open on a wheel route for a 39-yard touchdown.

That started Hominy’s offensive escalation. The Bucks (3-0) would score another 26 unanswered in 10 game minutes. Hominy had not trailed in its prior two games this season, but coach Caleb Christian said it was needed for his team to grow.

“The thing I’m most proud about is the adversity and fighting through it,” Christian said. “When you’re winning, everything’s easy. When you’re losing, it’s when championship teams come alive.”

Woods finished the game completing 6-of-12 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter.

“It starts up front, I think we have the best O-Line in the state,” Christian said. “(Woods’) mentality to run hard and love those guys, he’s a great manager of the game and leader. He’s tough.”

The win marks three straight seasons Hominy defeated Pawhuska in “The Battle of the Osage” that dates back more than a century. The rivalry showed its intensity on Friday with boisterous fans and physical confrontations after a play on both sides.

“We always come prepared when it comes to Pawhuska,” said Marshall, who had 200 rushing-receiving yards and 13 tackles. “It always gives us a little bit of an edge when it comes to Pawhuska.”

