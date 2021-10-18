Home playoff games at stake in Week 8's top matchups: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, Choctaw at Sand Springs

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 6AI-1: No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe at No. 4 Broken Arrow
The outlook: The winner will likely finish second in 6AI-1 and host a West team in the quarterfinals. The loser is probably headed for a quarterfinal game at No. 3 Owasso. Santa Fe edged Broken Arrow in thrillers the previous two years.
Records: Edmond Santa Fe 4-3, 3-1; Broken Arrow 4-3, 3-1
TV: YurView (Cox 3)
Key players: Santa Fe — Talyn Shettron, an OSU receiver commit, has 49 catches for 669 yards and seven TDs this season — he has 15 catches for 289 yards and four TDs in his last two games against Broken Arrow; Scott Pfieffer has completed 111-of-187 passes for 1,627 yards and 17 TDs; Demarius Robinson has rushed for 945 yards and 10 TDs. Broken Arrow — Maurion Horn rushed for 266 yards against Yukon last week and had three TDs against Santa Fe last year. He also has 19 catches for 288 yards and two TDs this season. OU defensive back commit RJ Spears-Jennings has 16 catches for 315 yards and four TDs.
Series history: Broken Arrow leads 6-4, but Santa Fe won 23-21 in 2019 at Broken Arrow and 35-28 last year.
2. 6AII-2: No. 2 Choctaw at No. 4 Sand Springs
The outlook: Both teams have been routed by top-ranked Bixby during the past two weeks. Choctaw can virtually wrap up second place in the district and a quarterfinal home game. Sand Springs needs a win to finish higher than fourth in 6AII-2.
Records: Choctaw 5-2, 3-1; Sand Springs 5-2, 2-2
Key players: Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel has passed for 1,127 yards and 16 TDs. He only threw nine times last week as La'Trell Ray rushed for 207 yards and two TDs in a 49-32 win over Muskogee. Ray had 140 yards and a TD last year against the Sandites. Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington is 109-of-175 passing for 1,543 yards and 17 TDs, and he's also rushed for 335 yards and six TDs. Keaton Campbell has three TD catches in the past two games for the Sandites.
Series history: Choctaw leads 5-2, including wins of 45-41 in 2016 and 21-20 in 2017.
3. 6AI-2: No. 2 Union at No. 6 Norman North
The outlook: This will be Union's last serious test during the regular season.
Records: Union 6-1, 4-0; Norman North 5-2, 2-2
Key players: Union's Rovaughn Banks has rushed for 472 yards and eight TDs. He also has passed for seven TDs in three games at QB. Banks has 396 rushing yards and four TDs in their last two meetings with Norman North. Junior Smith has rushed for 633 yards and five TDs. He had two TD runs in a 50-25 win over Norman North in 2020. Defensive end Matthias Roberson dominated against NN last year with 10 tackles, two sacks that led to TDs, and a fumble recovery. For Norman North, QB Gavin Frakes has passed for 1,643 yards and 18 TDs, and rushed for 754 yards and three touchdowns. Chapman McKown has rushed for 864 yards and nine TDs.
Notable: The Timberwolves are coming off their first shutout since 2017 — 23-0 over Putnam City.
Series history: Union leads 8-1 with its only loss, 30-27, at Norman North during the 2016 regular season, but Union won a rematch in the title game.
4. 6AI-2: No. 8 Mustang at No. 3 Owasso
The outlook: The third meeting as head coaches between first cousins Bill Blankenship (Owasso) and Lee Blankenship (Mustang). Union won 24-10 in 2019 and 43-14 last year.
Records: Owasso 6-1, 3-1; Mustang 4-3, 3-1
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Notable: Owasso QB Austin Havens accounted for 290 yards and five TDs last year against Mustang.
Series history: Union leads 9-0, but had narrow escapes of 27-20 in 2015 and 20-17 in 2016.
5. 5A-3: No. 6 Coweta at Shawnee
The outlook: Coweta tries to bounce back from a 33-2 loss to No. 2 McAlester. Shawnee can't afford to look past Coweta before its showdown with district co-leader McAlester next week.
Records: Coweta 6-1, 3-1; Shawnee 4-3, 4-0
Series history: Coweta leads 3-2 after a 34-7 win last year. The Tigers won 28-21 on their last previous trip to Shawnee in 2017.
Best of the rest
4A-3: Catoosa (3-4, 2-2) at Miami (2-5, 0-4): Catoosa's three wins are by a combined four points and needs a win to solidify its bid for a playoff berth.
4A-4: No. 9 Fort Gibson (6-1, 4-0) at Broken Bow (6-1, 4-0): These teams share the district lead with Poteau. Broken Bow has four shutouts this season.
5A-4: Glenpool (4-3, 2-2) at Tahlequah (5-2, 3-1): The host Tigers, who have won three in a row, defeated Glenpool 34-0 last year.
5A-4: Sapulpa (4-3, 2-2) at No. 9 Pryor (6-1, 4-0): Pryor's 33-18 win last year was the teams' first meeting since 1979.
4A-3: No. 8 Wagoner (5-2, 3-1) at Oologah (3-4, 2-2): Wagoner defeated Oologah in three consecutive 4A state finals from 2014-16. Wagoner won 48-0 over Oologah last year, but lost 18-15 on its last previous visit to Oologah in 2018.