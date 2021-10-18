Home playoff games at stake in Week 8's top matchups: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, Choctaw at Sand Springs

The outlook: Both teams have been routed by top-ranked Bixby during the past two weeks. Choctaw can virtually wrap up second place in the district and a quarterfinal home game. Sand Springs needs a win to finish higher than fourth in 6AII-2.

Records: Choctaw 5-2, 3-1; Sand Springs 5-2, 2-2

Key players: Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel has passed for 1,127 yards and 16 TDs. He only threw nine times last week as La'Trell Ray rushed for 207 yards and two TDs in a 49-32 win over Muskogee. Ray had 140 yards and a TD last year against the Sandites. Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington is 109-of-175 passing for 1,543 yards and 17 TDs, and he's also rushed for 335 yards and six TDs. Keaton Campbell has three TD catches in the past two games for the Sandites.

Series history: Choctaw leads 5-2, including wins of 45-41 in 2016 and 21-20 in 2017.

3. 6AI-2: No. 2 Union at No. 6 Norman North

The outlook: This will be Union's last serious test during the regular season.

Records: Union 6-1, 4-0; Norman North 5-2, 2-2