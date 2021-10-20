Holland Hall's Zane Woodham, Pawhuska's Mason Gilkey move up in All-World rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit had 21 touches for 202 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher/receiver in the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans’ 58-14 win over No. 4 Sand Springs. For the season, has 63 carries for 667 yards, 41 receptions for 513 yards and 16 TDs overall. Career totals: 4,540 rushing yards, 130 catches for 1,532 yards, 93 TDs.
2. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)
OSU commit had eight rushes for 110 yards and two TDs in the 2A No. 2 Golden Demons' 82-6 win over Morris. This season, has 95 rushes for 1,272 yards and 18 TDs. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 4,927 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 80 TDs.
3. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB, Sr. (3)
Completed 14-of-28 passes for 106 yards and two TDs in the 6AII No. 4 Sandites’ 58-14 loss at No. 1 Bixby. In 2021, is 109-for-175 for 1,543 yards and 17 TDs; 310 rushing yards and six TDs. Has the Sandites' career record with 5,167 passing yards. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)
Caught seven passes for 101 yards and threw a 33-yard TD pass in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 49-12 win at Glenpool. Has 26 receptions for 628 yards and eight TDs this season plus 13 carries for 157 yards and three TDs. Also is 2-of-2 passing for 76 yards. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
5. Zane Woodham
Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (7)
Had 15 tackles with 2½ for losses in the 3A No. 1 Dutch's 37-12 win at No. 5 Berryhill. Carried 12 times for 76 yards and two TDs plus had two catches for 21 yards. For the season, has 108 rushes for 1,037 yards and 14 TDs; 81 tackles with 13½ for losses and three sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.
6. Max Brown
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (5)
Central Michigan commit accounted for 195 yards and two TDs in the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs' 35-7 win at previously undefeated Seminole. In eight games, has completed 93-of-128 passes for 1,610 yards and 25 TDs, and has 80 rushes for 842 yards and 11 TDs. Averaged 27.5 yards on two punts with one inside the 20. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
7. Gage Hamm
Coweta, QB, Sr. (6)
Completed 13-of-28 passes for 121 yards and threw his first interception of the season in the 5A No. 6 Tigers' 33-2 loss to No. 2 McAlester. Also had 17 rushes for 49 yards. In 2021, is 70-of-125 passing for 1,083 yards and 15 TDs plus four rushing TDs. Career passing totals: 359-of-556, 5,492 yards, 58 TDs, 10 interceptions.
8. Mason Gilkey
Pawhuska, WR/DB, Sr. (10)
OSU commit had 14 catches for 140 yards and three TDs plus five tackles in the Class A No. 10 Huskies' 44-0 win over Oklahoma Union. In 2021, has 51 receptions for 725 yards and 13 TDs. Career totals: 142 catches, 2,795 yards, 54 TDs, 124 tackles.
9. Chris McClellan
Owasso, DL, Sr. (8)
The 2022 All-America Bowl selection had two tackles in the 6AI No. 3 Rams' 52-8 win over Southmoore. In 2021, has 24 tackles and has helped the 6AI No. 3 Rams’ defense allow only 11 points in the past 10 quarters. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.