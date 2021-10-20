Holland Hall's Zane Woodham, Pawhuska's Mason Gilkey move up in All-World rankings

4. Oscar Hammond

Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)

Caught seven passes for 101 yards and threw a 33-yard TD pass in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 49-12 win at Glenpool. Has 26 receptions for 628 yards and eight TDs this season plus 13 carries for 157 yards and three TDs. Also is 2-of-2 passing for 76 yards. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

5. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (7)

Had 15 tackles with 2½ for losses in the 3A No. 1 Dutch's 37-12 win at No. 5 Berryhill. Carried 12 times for 76 yards and two TDs plus had two catches for 21 yards. For the season, has 108 rushes for 1,037 yards and 14 TDs; 81 tackles with 13½ for losses and three sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.

6. Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (5)