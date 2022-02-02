 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holland Hall's Magnus Lepak signs with Harding after national success
Holland Hall's Magnus Lepak, who led the state with 16 field goals in 18 attempts last season, signed Wednesday with Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

"I went on a visit not too long ago and the coaches were great, they really wanted me there, the connection right away was awesome," Lepak said after the signing ceremony in the Holland Hall gym.

A few weeks ago, Lepak went to Las Vegas for a Chris Sailer Kicking competition and fared well among the nation's top kickers.

"It was a great experience," Lepak said. "I had a great showing, did really well. I wound up getting top 10 in field goals and kickoffs. Made it to the field goal finals out of the 300 guys who were there."

Lepak also considered Valparaiso and Oklahoma Baptist.

