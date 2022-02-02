 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holland Hall's Jordan Nolin overcomes rough start, signs with Pitt State
  • Updated
Holland Hall offensive lineman Jordan Nolin's signing with Pittsburg State on Wednesday capped his high school football career that ended a lot better than it started.

Nolin, after the signing ceremony in Holland Hall's gym, reflected back on a rough moment he had as a freshman.

"It was our first warmup before the game and I tore my ankle up, I was crying, I was a big 6-2, crying," Nolin said. "I had never played football. Knowing I have come so far since my freshman year, having that experience, and then being a senior winning two state championships in a row, the toughness that came along with this team and the program, that's probably one of my favorite moments just looking back on it and realizing the journey that I've been on."

Nolin said Pitt State "felt like home" and that the Gorillas' winning tradition also was a factor for him choosing them over Texas State, Missouri State Southeast Missouri State and Central Missouri.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

