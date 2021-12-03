Holland Hall vs. Lincoln Christian: Fourth and short -- Everything you need to know about the 3A title game in four downs

Dutch strike fast, stay in control

Holland Hall scored on its first three possessions and never trailed. The Dutch mounted long drives, keeping Lincoln quarterback QB Max Brown off the field for as long as possible — he had accounted for 60 TDs this season — and had answers almost every time the Bulldogs threatened, even after senior standout RB/LB Zane Woodham was hobbled by a right ankle injury in the third quarter. Holland Hall allowed only three points total on two drives that reached its 10, and 6-foot-3 QB Ethan Roush intercepted a pass in the end zone, ending Lincoln’s last gasp.

Roush and his receivers against Lincoln’s secondary

The Dutch didn’t throw often — Roush was only 8-for-11 for 123 yards — but they had it when they needed it. Hunt Heldebrand leaped to reel in a 32-yard toss over the middle in Holland Hall’s first TD drive and capped it with an even more artistic, 25-yard catch in the end zone. With a defender tight on his heels, Heldebrand looked back over his left shoulder and brought in the ball with his right arm extended. Roush also had a 16-yard TD pass to NuNu Campbell in the third quarter and a 13-yard completion to Tre Carter in the second TD drive.