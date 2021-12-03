Holland Hall vs. Lincoln Christian: Fourth and short -- Everything you need to know about the 3A title game in four downs

1, STORY OF THE GAME
Dutch strike fast, stay in control
Holland Hall scored on its first three possessions and never trailed. The Dutch mounted long drives, keeping Lincoln quarterback QB Max Brown off the field for as long as possible — he had accounted for 60 TDs this season — and had answers almost every time the Bulldogs threatened, even after senior standout RB/LB Zane Woodham was hobbled by a right ankle injury in the third quarter. Holland Hall allowed only three points total on two drives that reached its 10, and 6-foot-3 QB Ethan Roush intercepted a pass in the end zone, ending Lincoln’s last gasp.
2, MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Roush and his receivers against Lincoln’s secondary
The Dutch didn’t throw often — Roush was only 8-for-11 for 123 yards — but they had it when they needed it. Hunt Heldebrand leaped to reel in a 32-yard toss over the middle in Holland Hall’s first TD drive and capped it with an even more artistic, 25-yard catch in the end zone. With a defender tight on his heels, Heldebrand looked back over his left shoulder and brought in the ball with his right arm extended. Roush also had a 16-yard TD pass to NuNu Campbell in the third quarter and a 13-yard completion to Tre Carter in the second TD drive.
3. TURNING POINT
One long run deserves another
Max Brown’s 43-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 trimmed Holland Hall’s lead to 10-7 with 5:05 left in the second quarter, but the Dutch quickly reversed the momentum. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Woodham burst through the middle, swerved to the sideline and sped 59 yards to the Lincoln 15. That set up the Dutch to make it 17-7 four plays later on Campbell’s double-reverse pass to Roush, who started at receiver this season before starting QB Kordell Gouldsby was injured in the first Verdigris game.
4. GAME MVPs
Offense: Ethan Roush
Threw two TD passes, caught a third and rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries. Put the game on ice with an interception in the closing seconds and matched Parker Jenney’s team-high 10 tackles.
Defense: Hunt Heldebrand
Batted away Max Brown’s potential third-down TD pass to Dylan Baldridge on Lincoln’s first drive and was credited with four tackles and a forced fumble. For good measure, he caught two passes for 57 yards in Holland Hall’s first TD drive and both were show-stoppers.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World