Holland Hall repeats as 3A state champion with 24-16 win over top-ranked Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall

Lincoln Christian's Max Brown scores a touchdown under pressure from Tre Carter of Holland Hall in the Class 3A state football championship Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

EDMOND — Holland Hall’s Dutch are sitting atop the Class 3A football world for the second straight year.

Senior quarterback Ethan Roush threw two TD passes, caught one on a trick play and intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill Lincoln Christian’s last-gasp drive as the Dutch outlasted the Bulldogs 24-16 in Friday’s championship final at the University of Central Oklahoma.

No. 4 Holland Hall capped a 13-1 season and gave No. 1 Lincoln Christian its first loss in 14 games, beating the Bulldogs in the final for the second straight year.

The Dutch led 24-10 after Roush’s 16-yard TD pass to Nunu Campbell with 2:57 left in the third quarter but Lincoln cut the margin on Easton Rogers’ 3-yard TD run with 5:18 left and had the ball back after forcing the Dutch to punt with 2:15 left.

Lincoln quarterback Max Brown threw 10 yards to Dylan Baldridge for a first down at the Holland Hall 45 with 37 seconds left. Three plays later, John Washington broke open behind the Dutch defense around the 3-yard line, but was unable to hold onto Brown's pass while skidding on his knees.

A pass interference penalty got the Bulldogs to the 30 with 18 seconds left, but Roush intercepted in the end zone and the Dutch ran out the clock.

