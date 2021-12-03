Holland Hall repeats as 3A state champion with 24-16 win over top-ranked Lincoln Christian

EDMOND — Holland Hall’s Dutch are sitting atop the Class 3A football world for the second straight year.

Senior quarterback Ethan Roush threw two TD passes, caught one on a trick play and intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill Lincoln Christian’s last-gasp drive as the Dutch outlasted the Bulldogs 24-16 in Friday’s championship final at the University of Central Oklahoma.

No. 4 Holland Hall capped a 13-1 season and gave No. 1 Lincoln Christian its first loss in 14 games, beating the Bulldogs in the final for the second straight year.

The Dutch led 24-10 after Roush’s 16-yard TD pass to Nunu Campbell with 2:57 left in the third quarter but Lincoln cut the margin on Easton Rogers’ 3-yard TD run with 5:18 left and had the ball back after forcing the Dutch to punt with 2:15 left.

Lincoln quarterback Max Brown threw 10 yards to Dylan Baldridge for a first down at the Holland Hall 45 with 37 seconds left. Three plays later, John Washington broke open behind the Dutch defense around the 3-yard line, but was unable to hold onto Brown's pass while skidding on his knees.