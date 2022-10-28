Holland Hall defense shuts down Bristow attack in 28-3 victory

The fans in the stands at Hardesty Field erupted as the chain crew placed the point of the down marker directly in front of the nose of the football.

A play that was seemingly too close to call ended up being clear as day. Turnover on downs. Dutch football.

Pirate running back Darien Dansby — who filled a large portion of the running game in place of star tailback Charles Ware in an already run-heavy offense — was stopped just inches short of the first-down marker on fourth-and-two in Holland Hall’s 28-3 victory Friday night.

The Pirates failed to sustain any offensive flow all night, not even crossing midfield outside of a muffed punt. However, this one looked so promising, and yet, still came just short of a score.

“The defense came up clutch there,” said Tag Gross, head coach for Holland Hall (4-5, 4-2). “I even had a hard time holding myself back there on that stop. That’s a tough team to play and we were just so good defensively all night.”

The Dutch defense played a prominent role in the home win over the No. 9-ranked Pirates (5-4, 4-2) in what was a pivotal matchup in the District 3A-3 standings.

“The defense played their butts off,” Dutch quarterback Matthew Underwood said. “To only allow three points to a team like (Bristow) who runs and executes the triple option so well, it gives us a huge cushion offensively to work with and I think everyone saw that tonight.”

On Holland Hall’s first offensive drive of the game, Underwood led his team on a quick seven-play drive, ending on a 7-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Parker Jenney on a quick slant route.

Two drives later, Underwood found senior wide receiver Jalen Thompson on a slant route from 5 yards out to make it a two touchdown game at the 5:50 mark in the second quarter.

Bristow’s only points of the night were set up by a muffed punt by the Dutch. However, once again, the defensive unit prevailed, stopping the Pirate offense and holding it to a field goal after Bristow started the drive at the Holland Hall 15-yard line.

After holding a 14-3 lead heading into the half, the Dutch continued the onslaught on an 8-yard touchdown run in wildcat formation by Jenney to make it a 21-3 ballgame with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Underwood would connect with Thompson once more on a 5-yard fade route for the final score of the game. The sophomore quarterback threw for three touchdowns and just one interception, completing 17-of-23 passes for 154 yards.

“I thought I did pretty good but I still have things to work on,” Underwood said. “My deep ball is still kind of spotty, but it’s better than it was before. Regardless, all the credit goes to my wide receivers. Those are my guys.”

Holland Hall will close out its regular season next Friday against Jay on the road, while Bristow will face Tulsa Central at home in hopes of cementing a spot in the playoffs with a win.