Highway 97 football rivalry game gains title sponsor

SAPULPA — One hundred years into one of Oklahoma’s most heated high school football rivalries, Sand Springs and Sapulpa are finally getting the respect their annual game deserves.

Players, coaches and administrative officials from both schools came together Thursday afternoon at Sapulpa’s American Heritage Bank to announce a new partnership between the bank and the two school districts for the 2022 meeting.

“We missed a couple of years along the way, but this coming season will be the 96th edition of the rivalry,” said Sapulpa Athletic Director Michael Rose. “We’re going to see who comes out to take the lead.”

The American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Sapulpa’s George F. Collins Stadium and will be broadcast statewide on Cox Yurview.

“We’re very excited about this,” Rose said. “We’re thankful for American Heritage Bank and their partnership.”

“Having someone back us like American Heritage Bank is awesome. It shows the importance of the rivalry. It shows the history of the rivalry. It just shows how big it really is, being the third-longest standing rivalry in the state of Oklahoma. I think it was due.”

“American Heritage Bank is a longtime sponsor of both of our programs,” said Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton.

“We came up with the idea about a year ago to start putting this together, and we approached them to see if they would be interested in naming rights. We talked to (American Heritage Marketing Director) Tami Fleak and they just jumped on it.”

The naming rights sponsorship is currently only a one-year deal, but Sitton said he hopes the partnership will continue in the future.

The Sapulpa-based bank purchased new a traveling trophy for the rivalry, only two years after the first trophy was introduced. Sand Springs will keep the previous trophy after winning 53-26 last year.

The bank will also be making donations to both athletic programs prior to the season-opening zero-week game next month.

“This is one of our marquee games of the season,” said third-year Sandite coach Bobby Klinck. “It’s a big game for our community and it’s a big game for our players.”

“It’s a great way to tie our two communities together,” said second-year Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr.

“We all know what this rivalry is all about, and it’s something that both sides talk about all the time. So we’d like to embrace that and tie the two communities together the best that we can.”

The history of the game dates back to September 1922 when Sapulpa football coach Virgil Jones led his Chieftains to a 36-0 win. Sapulpa and Sand Springs have met every year since 1930, and Sapulpa has led the rivalry since 1945. Sand Springs, however, has won seven of the past eight, including both games under Klinck.

Both teams are looking to build on last season’s success. The Sandites went 8-4 in Class 6A-II, while Sapulpa went 6-5 in 5A.

“This is a game that both sides want to win extremely badly just because we’re so close together, and the kids know each other and the coaches know each other,” Holt said.

“Coach Klinck and I have coached together (at Broken Arrow). We’ve known each other for a lot of years and we want it to be a great football game and great for both communities at the same time.”

As for American Heritage, the bank couldn’t be happier to be involved.

“It was a no-brainer for us to go ahead and pull together our resources inside the bank and work with these teams,” Fleak said.

“You can see from my shirt where my loyalties lie, but there’s a lot of great people in both communities and we just want to support these kids.”

Her shirt was Chieftain blue, by the way. Now the bank will have its own in-house rivalry to contend with as officials try to figure out who gets to sit in the suite during the game.