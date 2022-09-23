 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 4 scoreboard

High schools: Week 4 football scoreboard

  • Updated
Bartlesville at Booker T. Washington Homecoming

Booker T. Washington won last year’s game against Bartlesville at S.E. Williams Stadium. The teams meet again Friday.

 Tulsa World file

Thursday

Claremore 35, Hale 14

MWC Carl Albert 41, Lawton Eisenhower 0

Broken Arrow 63, Southmoore 7

OKC Northwest Classen 40, OKC Capitol Hill 6

Friday

Stillwater 85, Okc U.S. Grant 0

Union 35, Owasso 17

Choctaw 64, Putnam City North 14

Del City 63, East Central 7

Jenks 55, Enid 28

Muskogee 48, Sand Springs 26

Wagoner 66, Skiatook 0

Bishop Kelley 34, Rogers 13

Verdigris 35, Central 32

Tahlequah 27, Putnam City West 6

Edmond Deer Creek 37, Ponca City 21

Lincoln Christian 14, Berryhill 7

Bixby 63, Norman North 7

Coweta 63, Glenpool 0

Vinita 40, Pawhuska 16

Edmond North 24, Norman 17

Mcalester 52, Memorial 0

Oologah 48, Cleveland 7

Sequoyah (Claremore) 56, Adair 16

Collinsville 42, Pryor 14

Grove 49, Edison 14

Metro Christian 50, Okc Mt. St. Mary 14

Sapulpa 28, Durant 14

Sperry 41, Kansas 20

Westmoore 27, Moore 17

Anadarko 42, Mannford 12

Beggs 68, Westville 6

Kiefer 22, Morris 12

Regent Prep 52, Wetumka 14

Rejoice Christian 67, Salina 6

Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond Santa Fe 7

Cushing 54, Miami 13

Hominy 34, Pawnee 0

Woodland 29, Chelsea 14

Lawton 33, Putnam City 24

Lawton Macarthur 49, Duncan 29

Mustang 52, Yukon 13

Poteau 44, Fort Gibson 7

Ada 48, Sallisaw 0

Broken Bow 34, Madill 33

Clinton 29, Okc John Marshall 0

Davenport 20, Southwest Covenant 18

Elgin 47, El Reno 8

Jay 68, Dewey 20

Keota 56, Drumright 14

Ketchum 38, Afton 0

Mounds 47, Wewoka 14

Muldrow 28, Checotah 13

Prague 56, Henryetta 12

Roland 21, Keys 20

Stigler 34, Seminole 8

Stroud 52, Liberty 13

Summit Christian 59, Foyil 14

Tonkawa 54, Chouteau 19

Wesleyan Christian 54, Oaks 6

