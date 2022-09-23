High schools: Week 4 football scoreboard

Thursday
Claremore 35, Hale 14
MWC Carl Albert 41, Lawton Eisenhower 0
Broken Arrow 63, Southmoore 7
OKC Northwest Classen 40, OKC Capitol Hill 6
Friday
Stillwater 85, Okc U.S. Grant 0
Union 35, Owasso 17
Choctaw 64, Putnam City North 14
Del City 63, East Central 7
Jenks 55, Enid 28
Muskogee 48, Sand Springs 26
Wagoner 66, Skiatook 0
Bishop Kelley 34, Rogers 13
Verdigris 35, Central 32
People are also reading…
Tahlequah 27, Putnam City West 6
Edmond Deer Creek 37, Ponca City 21
Lincoln Christian 14, Berryhill 7
Bixby 63, Norman North 7
Coweta 63, Glenpool 0
Vinita 40, Pawhuska 16
Edmond North 24, Norman 17
Mcalester 52, Memorial 0
Oologah 48, Cleveland 7
Sequoyah (Claremore) 56, Adair 16
Collinsville 42, Pryor 14
Grove 49, Edison 14
Metro Christian 50, Okc Mt. St. Mary 14
Sapulpa 28, Durant 14
Sperry 41, Kansas 20
Westmoore 27, Moore 17
Anadarko 42, Mannford 12
Beggs 68, Westville 6
Kiefer 22, Morris 12
Regent Prep 52, Wetumka 14
Rejoice Christian 67, Salina 6
Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond Santa Fe 7
Cushing 54, Miami 13
Hominy 34, Pawnee 0
Woodland 29, Chelsea 14
Lawton 33, Putnam City 24
Lawton Macarthur 49, Duncan 29
Mustang 52, Yukon 13
Poteau 44, Fort Gibson 7
Ada 48, Sallisaw 0
Broken Bow 34, Madill 33
Clinton 29, Okc John Marshall 0
Davenport 20, Southwest Covenant 18
Elgin 47, El Reno 8
Jay 68, Dewey 20
Keota 56, Drumright 14
Ketchum 38, Afton 0
Mounds 47, Wewoka 14
Muldrow 28, Checotah 13
Prague 56, Henryetta 12
Roland 21, Keys 20
Stigler 34, Seminole 8
Stroud 52, Liberty 13
Summit Christian 59, Foyil 14
Tonkawa 54, Chouteau 19
Wesleyan Christian 54, Oaks 6