High schools: Week 4 football schedule

Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Broken Arrow at Southmoore
Claremore at Hale
MWC Carl Albert at Lawton Eisenhower
OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Northwest Classen
Friday
Union at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Enid at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Ada at Sallisaw
Claremore Sequoyah at Adair
Ketchum at Afton
Mannford at Anadarko
Arkoma at Dewar
B.T. Washington at Bartlesville
Westville at Beggs
Lincoln Christian at Berryhill
Bishop Kelley at Rogers
Bixby at Norman North
Copan at Bluejacket
Inola at Bristow
Madill at Broken Bow
Nowata at Caney Valley
Holland Hall at Cascia Hall
McLain at Catoosa
Central at Verdigris
Chandler at Kellyville
Checotah at Muldrow
Woodland at Chelsea
Putnam North at Choctaw
Cleveland at Oologah
Pryor at Collinsville
Glenpool at Coweta
Crossover Prep Academy at Locust Grove
Cushing at Miami
Davenport at Southwest Covenant
Del City at East Central
Depew at Yale
Dewey at Jay
Keota at Drumright
Lawton MacArthur at Duncan
Sapulpa at Durant
Edison at Grove
Ponca City at Edmond Deer Creek
Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond Memorial
Norman at Edmond North
Fort Gibson at Poteau
Summit Christian at Foyil
Henryetta at Prague
Stilwell at Hilldale
Hominy at Pawnee
Sperry at Kansas
Keys at Roland
Morris at Kiefer
Putnam City at Lawton
Stroud at Liberty
Memorial at McAlester
Metro Christian at OKC Mt. St. Mary
Westmoore at Moore
Mounds at Wewoka
Muskogee at Sand Springs
Mustang at Yukon
OKC U.S. Grant at Stillwater
Okemah at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)
Victory Christian at Okmulgee
Pawhuska at Vinita
Tahlequah at Putnam West
Regent Prep at Wetumka
Rejoice Christian at Salina
Seminole at Stigler
Wagoner at Skiatook
Vian at Warner