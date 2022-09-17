 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 4 schedule

High schools: Week 4 football schedule

Bartlesville at Booker T. Washington Homecoming

Booker T. Washington won last year's game against Bartlesville at S.E. Williams Stadium. The teams meet again Friday.

 CORY YOUNG, For the Tulsa World

Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Broken Arrow at Southmoore

Claremore at Hale

MWC Carl Albert at Lawton Eisenhower

OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Northwest Classen

Friday

Union at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Enid at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Ada at Sallisaw

Claremore Sequoyah at Adair

Ketchum at Afton

Mannford at Anadarko

Arkoma at Dewar

B.T. Washington at Bartlesville

Westville at Beggs

Lincoln Christian at Berryhill

Bishop Kelley at Rogers

Bixby at Norman North

Copan at Bluejacket

Inola at Bristow

Madill at Broken Bow

Nowata at Caney Valley

Holland Hall at Cascia Hall

McLain at Catoosa

Central at Verdigris

Chandler at Kellyville

Checotah at Muldrow

Woodland at Chelsea

Putnam North at Choctaw

Cleveland at Oologah

Pryor at Collinsville

Glenpool at Coweta

Crossover Prep Academy at Locust Grove

Cushing at Miami

Davenport at Southwest Covenant

Del City at East Central

Depew at Yale

Dewey at Jay

Keota at Drumright

Lawton MacArthur at Duncan

Sapulpa at Durant

Edison at Grove

Ponca City at Edmond Deer Creek

Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond Memorial

Norman at Edmond North

Fort Gibson at Poteau

Summit Christian at Foyil

Henryetta at Prague

Stilwell at Hilldale

Hominy at Pawnee

Sperry at Kansas

Keys at Roland

Morris at Kiefer

Putnam City at Lawton

Stroud at Liberty

Memorial at McAlester

Metro Christian at OKC Mt. St. Mary

Westmoore at Moore

Mounds at Wewoka

Muskogee at Sand Springs

Mustang at Yukon

OKC U.S. Grant at Stillwater

Okemah at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)

Victory Christian at Okmulgee

Pawhuska at Vinita

Tahlequah at Putnam West

Regent Prep at Wetumka

Rejoice Christian at Salina

Seminole at Stigler

Wagoner at Skiatook

Vian at Warner

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

