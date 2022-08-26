 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: WEEK 0

High schools: Week 0 scoreboard

  • 0
Union vs Westmoore

Union's Grayson Tempest runs the ball during a football game between Union and Westmoore at Union High School on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

WEEK 0

Thursday

Bixby 49, Owasso 14

Friday

Cascia Hall 26, Victory Christian 21

Stillwater 41, Greenwood (Ark.) 27

Del City 38, Choctaw 34

Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21

Coweta 44, MWC Carl Albert 14

Central 20, McLain 6

Muskogee 28, Enid 26

Jenks 13, Edmond Santa Fe 10

Lincoln Christian 56, Holland Hall 7

Bentonville (Ark) 56, Broken Arrow 46

Claremore Sequoyah 55, Inola 7

People are also reading…

Bentonville West 28, B.T. Washington 7

Checotah 42, East Central 9

Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14

Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 6

Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22

Perry 24, Mannford 13

Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6

Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13

Jay 46, Adair 14

Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0

Ardmore 33, Lawton Eisenhower 20

Guthrie 35, Ponca City 23

McAlester 34, Broken Bow 24

Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35

Gentry (Ark.) 41, Westville 8

Maud 52, Depew 6

OKC Bishop Mcguinness 52, Putnam City 17

Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0

Okmulgee 20, Star Spencer 0

Stigler 31, Sallisaw 6

Washington (Okla.) 39, Vian 24

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert