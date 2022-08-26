High schools: Week 0 scoreboard

WEEK 0
Thursday
Bixby 49, Owasso 14
Friday
Cascia Hall 26, Victory Christian 21
Stillwater 41, Greenwood (Ark.) 27
Del City 38, Choctaw 34
Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21
Coweta 44, MWC Carl Albert 14
Central 20, McLain 6
Muskogee 28, Enid 26
Jenks 13, Edmond Santa Fe 10
Lincoln Christian 56, Holland Hall 7
Bentonville (Ark) 56, Broken Arrow 46
Claremore Sequoyah 55, Inola 7
Bentonville West 28, B.T. Washington 7
Checotah 42, East Central 9
Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14
Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 6
Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22
Perry 24, Mannford 13
Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6
Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13
Jay 46, Adair 14
Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0
Ardmore 33, Lawton Eisenhower 20
Guthrie 35, Ponca City 23
McAlester 34, Broken Bow 24
Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35
Gentry (Ark.) 41, Westville 8
Maud 52, Depew 6
OKC Bishop Mcguinness 52, Putnam City 17
Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0
Okmulgee 20, Star Spencer 0
Stigler 31, Sallisaw 6
Washington (Okla.) 39, Vian 24