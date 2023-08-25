WEEK 0
Friday
All games at 7 p.m., unless indicated
Barnsdall at Copan
Bentonville (Ark.) at Broken Arrow
Bishop Kelley at Poteau
Cashion at Rejoice Christian
Clinton at Kingfisher
Coweta at MWC Carl Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Del City at Choctaw
Drumright at Summit Christian
East Central at Checotah
Edmond Santa Fe at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Enid at Muskogee, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Oologah, 8 p.m.
Gans at Oaks
Gentry (Ark.) at Westville, 8 p.m.
Holland Hall at Lincoln Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hulbert at Kansas
Keota at Webbers Falls
Ketchum at Canadian
Kiefer at NOAH (at Webster)
Maud vs. Depew
Mannford at Perry
McLain at Central
Okla. Bible at Davenport
Olive at Bowlegs
Pawhuska at Caney Valley
Ponca City at Guthrie
Pryor at Locust Grove
Quapaw at Salina
Regent Prep at Weleetka
Sapulpa at Sand Springs, 8 p.m.
Sarcoxie (Mo.) at Commerce
Stigler at Sallisaw
Stillwater at Greenwood (Ark.)
Vian at Washington
Victory Christian at Cascia Hall, 8 p.m.
Welch at South Coffeyville
