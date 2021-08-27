 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High schools: Week 0 schedule
0 Comments

High schools: Week 0 schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Christian Beggs (copy)

Lincoln Christian hosts Beggs on Friday night. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD FILE

 Staff Photographer

WEEK 0

Thursday

B.T. Washington at Southmoore

Friday

Adair at Jay, 7 p.m.

Beggs at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelley at Poteau, 7 p.m.

Mansfield (Texas) Timberview at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Cashion, 7 p.m.

McLain at Central, 7 p.m.

Porter at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Quapaw at Chouteau, 7 p.m.

Foyil at Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.

Claremore Sequoyah at Inola, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Copan at Oaks, 7 p.m.

Coweta at OKC Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Southwest Covenant at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dewey, 7 p.m.

OKC Western Heights at East Central, 7 p.m.

Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Henryetta at Okemah, 7 p.m.

All Saints (Fort Worth, Texas) at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Hominy at NOAH, 7 p.m.

Hulbert at Westville, 7 p.m.

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy at Jenks, 7 p.m.

Mannford at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Meeker at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Greenwood (Ark.) at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Nowata at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.

Okmulgee at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Olive at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.

Perry at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

Pawnee at Washington, Okla., 7 p.m.

Prue at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge at Union, 7 p.m.

Gravette (Ark.) at Vian, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.

Depew at Maud, 7:30 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News