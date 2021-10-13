High schools: Tulsa World Winter Sports Photo Day set for Oct. 20 at Union

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are invited to attend the Tulsa World’s Winter Sports Photo Day that is scheduled from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Union High School’s UMAC Redzone Room.

Coaches from basketball, wrestling, swimming and other winter sports are asked to bring their top five to seven athletes. Football teams that missed the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day in August also are invited. Spring sports athletes also can participate.

Information gathered and photos taken at the event are important in the World’s coverage of high school sports throughout the year. It usually takes teams about 30 to 45 minutes to complete information forms and have their photos taken. The Weekly World Football Picks’ student pickers are selected from Photo Day participants.

For more information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.

