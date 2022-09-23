High School Week 4: Tahlequah, Collinsville, Coweta roll to victories

Class 6A: Tahlequah 27, Putnam City West 6

In a showdown of two teams that had never met previously, Tahlequah upended 6AII No. 9 Putnam City West, thanks to four Patriots turnovers.

The Tigers totaled 381 yards on offense and leaned on the running efforts of Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr. Munoz rushed 16 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Spahr logged 14 carries for 102 yards and a score.

It was Beckett Robinson that scored first for Tahlequah on a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and PC West pulled with 7-6 midway through the second quarter.

But it was all Tahlequah from that point on.

Spahr scored on a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter, Munoz had his two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs of 1 and 9 yards.

Records: Tahlequah 2-2 (1-0 6AII-1); PC West 2-2 (0-1)

Class 5A: Collinsville 42, Pryor 14

Fifth-ranked Collinsville picked up its 11th straight victory over Pryor and did so in convincing fashion again.

It started with Kaden Rush’s 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the Cardinals led 14-0 at halftime, thanks to Blake Gilkey’s 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 14-6, but the Cardinals rebounded on Rush’ 43-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Henslick in the fourth quarter. The two then connected for another touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals’ final two touchdowns came on Gilkey’s 15-yard run and a 99-yard rush by Rush.

Records: Collinsville 4-0 (1-0 5A-4); Pryor 0-4 (0-1)

Class 5A: Grove 49, Edison 14

Ninth-ranked Grove remained unbeaten with another balanced offensive attack.

The Ridgerunners started with Carson Trimble’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Hagen Hacker, and Emmanuel Crawford added a 21-yard touchdown run to give Grove a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The second quarter featured three Trimble touchdown passes — 60 and 79 yards to Jackson Gain and 15 yards to Hacker. Crawford also had a 44-yard scoring run.

Hacker and Trimble connected one last time in the fourth quarter on a 56-yard pass.

Records: Grove 4-0 (1-0 5A-4); Edison 2-2 (0-1)

Class 5A: Coweta 63, Glenpool 0

Third-ranked Coweta posted its fifth straight win over Glenpool, thanks to another suffocating defensive effort. The Tigers posted their second straight shutout and have allowed only 21 points through four games.

The Tigers wasted little time claiming the lead on Kevon Robinson’s 11-yard touchdown grab from Na’Kylan Starks, who also had 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Starks finished with three touchdown passes.

Nate Long (1 yard), LoLO Bell (58 and 42 yards) and Braden Youngker (1 yards) all had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. Mason Ford also added a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Records: Coweta 4-0 (1-0 5A-3); Glenpool 2-2 (0-1)

Class 5A: Claremore 35, Hale 14

Claremore finished with 303 yards on offense, led by quarterback Braxton Etheridge completing 12 of 15 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns in only two quarters of play.

Etheridge found Tate Hepler for a 33-yard touchdown pass to give the Zebras a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Zebras would add another score before throttling back in the second half.

Records: Claremore 3-1 (1-0 5A-4); Hale 0-4 (0-1)

Class 4A: Oologah 48, Cleveland 7

Oologah has dominated the series with Cleveland since 1989, and that remained the case this season with the Mustangs winning for the 14th time in the past 16 meetings.

Oologah used 10 ball carriers in an effort to rack up 264 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries.

Ashton Wright had the Mustangs’ first touchdown on a 3-yard carry in the first quarter, and he added scoring runs of 8 and 11 yards later in the same period.

In the second quarter, Joseph Griswold found AJ Streater for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Jaxson Burchett added an 11-yard touchdown run later in the quarter and the Mustangs led 34-0 at halftime.

The third-quarter featured touchdown runs by Ty Cherry (20 yards) and Abram Jackson (45 yards).

Cleveland’s lone score was on Julius Garrett’s 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Records: Oologah 2-2 (1-0 4A-3); Cleveland 0-4 (0-1)

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 14, Berryhill 7

After four weeks of gaudy offensive numbers, second-ranked Lincoln Christian leaned on its defense to start district play. The Bulldogs held Berryhill to 227 yards on 49 plays.

It was Ethan Stites who put Berryhill in front on a 66-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, but the Chiefs would not score from that point on.

Lincoln Christian tied it on John Washington’s 3-yard touchdown run with 3:53 left in the first quarter. Washington then put the Bulldogs in front for good with a 1-yard score in the second quarter.

From there, it was a defensive clash that did not yield any more points.

Washington rushed for 208 yards and 32 carries. Quarterback Luke Milligan completed 15 of 22 passes for 142 yards. Seth Kruise had seven catches for 69 yards.

Records: Lincoln Christian 4-1 (1-0 3A-3); Berryhill 1-3 (0-1)

Class A: Woodland 29, Chelsea 14

Nathan Bouchard scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter to give Woodland the lead early, and then Woodland scored three touchdowns in the second quarter – Aidan Rhodes touchdown passes of 29 and 8 yards to Trey Bennett and a 38-yard interception return by Rhodes.

With a 29-0 lead, Woodland held on late with Chelsea scoring its touchdowns in the second half on Chase Smith’s 50-yard run and Smith’s 8-yard pass to Daniel Comiford.

Records: Woodland 2-2 (1-0 A-5); Chelsea 3-1 (0-1)

Class B: Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 0

Barnsdall made quick work of Claremore Christian and needed only two quarters to post a Thursday night victory.

Maverick Lanphear completed 6 of 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown — with the score going to Braden Byers, who had two catches for 48 yards.

The Panthers did the bulk of their work on the ground with 26 rushes for 277 yards and six touchdowns — spread across eight ball carriers. Easton Malone led Barnsdall with four rushes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Blaine Gilbert, Byers, Lanphear and Christian Hernandez all collected rushing touchdowns.

On defense, Ronald Weber and Cooper Sofian both had interceptions for the Panthers.

Records: Barnsdall 4-1; Claremore Christian 2-2

— Compiled by Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World