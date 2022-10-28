High School roundup: Stillwater routs Tahlequah to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Stillwater racked up 571 yards on offense and remained unbeaten while setting up a top-tier showdown against Muskogee next week.

The Pioneers had a balanced offensive attack with 251 yards passing and 320 yards on the ground. Gage Gundy completed 17 of 24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring passes of 8, 18 and 39 yards.

Noah Roberts had 22 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Pioneers. Stillwater’s defense limited Tahlequah to 206 yards on offense.

With the win, Stillwater improved to 9-0 all-time against Tahlequah, and it was Stillwater’s first win over Tahlequah since 2003.

Records: Stillwater 9-0 (6-0 6AII-1); Tahlequah 3-6 (2-4)

Class 5A

Sapulpa 28, McAlester 27: District 5A-3 had been full of drama and it continued on Friday night with Sapulpa’s last-minute victory over the second-ranked Buffaloes.

With 64 seconds remaining in the game, Sapulpa’s Caiden Widdoes rushed for a 15-yard touchdown around the left side and just inside the pylon to cap a two-minute drive. It also gave the Chieftains a one-point lead, which they would protect with McAlester turning the ball over on downs in the final seconds.

The game was tied at 14 at halftime, and after Sapulpa went up 21-14 the Buffaloes answered on Erik McCarty’s 59-yard touchdown run. Then later in the fourth quarter, McCarty logged a 33-yard touchdown to give McAlester a 27-21 lead.

Sapulpa’s Tre Morrow finished the game with seven catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

With the outcome, Sapulpa, Del City and McAlester are all tied for second place in 5A-3 behind Coweta. In Week 10, Del City will be at Durant, McAlester will host Glenpool and Sapulpa will be at East Central with second through fourth place being decided by district points.

Records: Sapulpa 6-3 (4-2 5A-3); McAlester 7-2 (4-2)

Class 4A

Cushing 70, Oologah 21: Top-ranked Cushing scored 70 points before Oologah got on the scoreboard in a blowout on Friday.

Noah Jones had three touchdowns for Cushing on seven carries and 80 yards. Blaze Berlowitz completed 12 of 19 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns, and John Hillgoss added two more passing scores for the Tigers.

The receiving touchdowns for Cushing were spread around to Jones, Camden Crooks (three), Brody Berlowitz and Lane Wood (two).

For Oologah, Joseph Griswold passed for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The victory for Cushing wrapped up the District 4A-3 title.

Records: Cushing 9-0 (6-0 4A-3); Oologah 5-4 (4-2)

Class 3A

Lincoln Christian 49, Muldrow 7: Muldrow tried to hang tough with No. 1 Lincoln Christian early on, but a Bulldog onslaught to close out the first half did Muldrow in.

John Washington had three short-range touchdowns in the first half, scoring on TD runs of 1, 2 and 1 yards — the final score giving the Bulldogs a 28-7 lead with 3:12 left in the second quarter.

After Muldrow fell behind 7-0, Muldrow tied the game on a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. But Lincoln Christian answered right back on Washington’s TD run of 2 yards to take a 14-7 lead.

Lincoln Christian finished with 512 yards on offense, including 264 through the air by quarterback Luke Milligan, who completed 18 of 31 passes with three touchdowns. Washington rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries, and he also caught seven passes for 103 yards.

Cam Dooley, Seth Kruise and Dylan Baldridge each hauled in a receiving touchdown for Lincoln Christian.

The victory wrapped up the District 3A-3 championship for Lincoln Christian, and they will close out the regular season next week against Locust Grove.

Records: Lincoln Christian 8-1 (5-0 3A-3); Muldrow 8-2 (4-2)

Class A

Pawnee 68, Oklahoma Union 44: Pawnee and Oklahoma Union put on quite the offensive performance, with Pawnee amassing 683 yards on offense. The Black Bears rushed for 672 yards on 82 carries.

Jacob Warnock led Pawnee with 35 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and Luke Mitchell added 26 rushes for 200 yards and three scores. Kolbe Novotny was Pawnee’s third rusher to crack the century mark with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. And Cale McPeek also scored on the ground for the Black Bears.

Records: Pawnee 5-4 (2-4 A-5); Oklahoma Union 0-9 (0-6)