High School Roundup: Sapulpa scores last in win over Tahlequah

Sapulpa 39, Tahlequah 35: In a back-and-forth affair, Sapulpa’s Marco Smith finally finished Tahlequah off. The junior tailback rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries, including a 39-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds left to lift Sapulpa to a 39-35 victory over Tahlequah at Doc Wadley Stadium.

“After being tied in the fourth quarter last week against Sand Springs and not getting it done, we worked and talked all week about playing 48 minutes,” Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr. said. “We did that tonight. This was a total team win for us. But we need to work on finishing people off and not trying to just hang on until the end.”

With 1:25 left in the game, Tahlequah’s Brody Younger hit Beckett Robinson for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers in front. Younger also had touchdown passes to Brayden Northington for 29, 86 and 50 yards.

Younger completed 13 of 18 passes for 224 yards. Northington had four catches for 165 yards.

Sapulpa quarterback Colton Howard completed 19 of 30 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns, while Kylen Edwards had six catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards hauled in touchdown catches of 50, 3 and 30 yards.

With the win, Sapulpa improved to 1-1. Tahlequah fell to 0-1.

Collinsville 41, Oologah 21: Class 5A No. 5 Collinsville dominated Oologah from start to finish and compiled 527 yards on offense en route to the Cardinals’ third-straight win over the Mustangs.

The reigning 5A champions posted 257 rushing yards and 270 yards through the air with Kaden Rush completing 13 of 20 passes, including three for touchdowns. Rush also finished with 89 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Rush’s first touchdown was a 1-yard score in the first quarter, and that was followed by Zach Stein’s 9-yard score before the end of the first period.

Rush then found Stein for a 20-yard touchdown pass before Oologah’s first score — Joseph Griswold’s 60-yard TD pass to AJ STretor.

Rush then had a 44-yard TD pass to Stein and then a 14-yard TD pass to Hudson Henslick in the fourth quarter.

“Really proud of our guys,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “Played really hard and played really tough against a really scrappy Oologah team. Made a ton of mistakes, but all are very correctable.”

Records: Collinsville 1-0; Oologah 1-1

Grove 41, Miami 14: Emmanual Crawford scored four touchdowns as the Ridgerunners won the clash between Delaware and Ottawa County rivals. For Grove, it was the 18th win against Miami in the last 19 meetings between the teams, dating back to 2006.

Crawford had touchdown runs of 4, 4 and 64 yards and a receiving touchdown of 69 yards. Grove quarterback Carson Trimble also had two touchdown passes to Hagen Hacker for 31 and 36 yards.

Records: Grove 1-0; Miami 1-1

Glenpool 21, Skiatook 14: Da’Micah Woods scored on a 16-yard touchdown run with 3:33 left in the game to break a 14-14 tie.

The contest was deadlocked in a 14-all tie after Skiatook knotted the game on Jace White’s 18-yard TD pass to Alex Morgan with 18 seconds left before halftime.

For Glenpool, Rueger Tatum had a 12-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard TD pass to Wyatt Miller.

The Warriors totaled 362 yards on offense, with Brayden Nelson rushing for 157 yards on 22 carries. Woods added 73 yards on 10 rushes.

For Skiatook, White passed for 184 yards, and Isaac Long had six catches for 102 yards. Morgan finished with four grabs for 99 yards.

Records: Glenpool 1-0; Skiatook 0-1

Verdigris 44, Sperry 13: Class 3A No. 1 Verdigris posted its third straight win over Sperry — this time by scoring the game’s first 44 points.

Caden Parnell scored the game’s first touchdown on an 80-yard run, and Mason Mittasch added a 12-yard touchdown run before the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter included a Reese Roller 11-yard touchdown run, a Sperry safety, another Roller touchdown (2-yard run) and Parnell finding Tyler Mitchell for a 46-yard touchdown pass.

Parnell also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Records: Verdigris 1-0; Sperry 0-1

Lincoln Christian 48, Jones 12: Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian finished with 422 yards on offense, while limiting Jones to 226 yards on offense. The win was the Bulldogs’ fifth straight over Jones, dating back to 2018.

Luke Milligan completed 13 of 19 passes for the Bulldogs, accounting for 337 yards and five touchdowns — including three to Cam Dooley (44 yards — twice — and 19 yards). Milligan also had touchdown passes to Dylan Baldridge (25 yards) and Seth Kruise (47 yards).

Dooley finished with seven catches for 209 yards.

John Washington had two rushing touchdowns for Lincoln Christian on carries of 3 and 4 yards — one in the second quarter and one in the third quarter.

After trailing early, Jones pulled to within 14-6 on Clayton Creasey’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Scott. From there, Lincoln Christian scored the game’s next 34 points.

Records: Lincoln Christian 2-0; Jones 0-2

Vinita 45, Jay 14: Vinita had 605 yards on offense, including 418 through the air, to pick up its fourth straight win over Jay.

Paul Glasscock completed 27 of 33 passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns, while Jordan Hess led the Hornets with 84 rushing yards.

Tucker Winfrey led Vinita with 10 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns, and Tanner Floyd hauled in seven receptions for 109 yards.

Records: Vinita 1-0; Jay 1-1

Colcord 46, Kansas 33: Class A No. 8 Colcord collected 386 yards on offense and held off a late Kansas rally to post its first victory of the season.

The Hornets jumped in front first on Cooper Mott’s 5-yard touchdown run, and a 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter moved Colcord’s lead to 14-0. Mott had a 2-yard score and Jesse Martinez had a 67-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and Colcord led 28-7 at halftime.

Kansas cut the lead to 28-20 in the third quarter, but it was Colcord’s Gabe Winfield that took over in the fourth period. Winfield had a 4-yard TD run, and he followed with a 20-yard score to increase the Hornets’ lead to 40-27.

Mott’s final touchdown on a 2-yard touchdown run was Colcord’s final score.

Winfield passed for 140 yards and rushed for 85 yards. Mott posted 159 yards on 20 carries.

Records: Colcord 1-0; Kansas 1-1