High school roundup: Sand Springs breaks tie, pulls away from Putnam City in fourth quarter

Sixth-ranked Sand Springs broke a 21-21 tie and scored all 10 points in the fourth quarter to advance to the 6AII quarterfinals.

Jonathan Daniels booted a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Sandites a 24-21 lead, and a little more than four minutes later, Brody Rutledge scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to bump the Sandites up to a 10-point lead.

Sand Springs led 21-13 at halftime, but Putnam City tied the game at 21 on Taje McCoy’s 9-yard touchdown run at the 8:27 mark of the third quarter.

The Sandites scored first on Kenneth Page’s 80-yard touchdown run only 20 seconds into the game. Their other first-half scores came on a pair of passes from Easton Webb to Rutledge, from 4 and 6 yards.

Records: Sand Springs 7-4; Putnam City 4-7

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19

Last year’s Class 3A runner-up put forth a blowout victory to begin this year’s playoff run. The top-ranked Bulldogs were up 42-0 before Bristow was able to score.

Lincoln Christian scored 12 seconds into the game on Luke Milligan’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Cam Dooley. From there John Washington scored on two touchdown runs (1 yard and 3 yards) and Milligan hit Griffin Dyer (33 yards) and Dylan Baldridge (18 yards) for touchdowns for the Bulldogs’ next four scores to go up 35-0.

To increase the lead to 42-0, Milligan found Washington for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Bristow cut the deficit to 42-13 on Ryder Goodwin’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Charles Ware with 4:18 remaining in the second quarter.

But Lincoln Christian added two more scores on Milligan’s touchdown passes to Baldridge (62 yards) and Dooley (8 yards) to own a 56-13 lead at halftime.

Dyer had a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Lincoln Christian and then Ethan Adams added a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs finished with 576 yards on offense, including 406 through the air. Milligan passed for 358 yards and six scores, while Washington rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries.

Dooley was Lincoln Christian’s leading receiver with five receptions for 109 yards. Baldridge, Washington and Seth Kruise had three catches each and all finished with at least 60 yards receiving.

Up next for Lincoln Christian is a quarterfinal matchup against Kingfisher, who knocked off Lone Grove, 28-27, on Friday night.

Records: Lincoln Christian 9-1; Bristow 6-5

Class 3A: Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14

The second-ranked Patriots continued their dominant run this season right into the playoffs on Friday night. Metro Christian found itself up 21-0 before Pauls Valley’s first score — which didn’t come until the third quarter.

The Patriots’ first score was on Kirk Francis’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Mario Darrington at the 1:28 mark of the first quarter. Metro Christian would tack on Tagg Campbell’s 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead — the Patriots’ advantage at halftime.

In the third period, Francis scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to give Metro Christian a 21-0 lead.

After Pauls Valley pulled within two scores, Metro Christian added to its lead on Francis’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Campbell.

Francis also had touchdown passes later in the game — 51-yard yarder and a 20-yarder, both to Jaxson Grimes.

Up next for Metro Christian is a quarterfinal game against Cascia Hall — a team the Patriots are 0-7 against, including 0-3 in the playoffs.

Records: Metro Christian 11-0; Pauls Valley 6-5

Class 3A: Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6

Jayce Ward led the way for fifth-ranked Cascia Hall against Muldrow with three touchdowns — all in the second quarter. Ward scored on runs of 1 and 30 yards and also caught a 27-yard score from Cooper Lai.

Lai also had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Clark in the first quarter for the game’s first score.

The Commandos finished with 516 yards on offense and scored the game’s first 40 points before Muldrow scored in the fourth quarter.

Records: Cascia Hall 9-2; Muldrow 8-3

Class 2A: Claremore Sequoyah 48, Sperry 15

Sperry scored first but it was Claremore Sequoyah that did the bulk of the scoring the rest of the way.

Sperry took an early lead on Brady Benham’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied on Dylan Burks’ 42-yard score.

In the second quarter, Claremore Sequoyah had touchdowns on Landon Gilbreath’s 33-yard pass to Karson Bickel and Logan Hattaway’s 7-yard run.

Hattaway then had touchdown runs of 21 and 7 yards in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter featured Hattaway with a 5-yard touchdown run and Gilbreath with a 1-yard score.

The Eagles advance to take on Eufaula in the second round next week.

Records: Claremore Sequoyah 10-1; Sperry 6-5