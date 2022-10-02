 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA WORLD HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

High school rankings: Muskogee rises to No. 4 in 6AII; Kiefer makes season debut in 2A's top 10

Sand Springs football (copy)

Muskogee's Brandon Tolbert (21) and his teammates have been tough to stop for opponents this season.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);5-0

2.;Union (2);5-0

3.;Jenks (3);4-1

4. Mustang (4);4-1

5. Norman North (10);3-2

6.;Owasso (5);1-4

7.;Enid (--);3-2

8.;Broken Arrow (6);1-4

9.;Westmoore (7);2-3

10.;Moore (8);3-2

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Stillwater (1);5-0

2.;Deer Creek (2);5-0

3.;Choctaw (3);4-1

4.;Muskogee (6);5-0

5.;B.T. Washington (4);2-3

6.;Sand Springs (7);3-2

7.;Lawton (5);4-1

8.;Tahlequah (8);2-3

9.;Bartlesville (--);2-3

10.;Ponca City (--);1-4

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;McAlester (1);5-0

2.;OKC McGuinness (2);5-0

3.;Coweta (3);5-0

4.;Del City (4);4-1

5.;Collinsville (5);5-0

6.;Guthrie (6);5-0

7.;MWC Carl Albert (8);3-2

8.;Grove (9);5-0

9.;Lawton MacArthur (10);4-1

10.;Sapulpa (7);3-2

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);5-0

2.;Tuttle (2);4-1

3.;Wagoner (4);3-2

4.;Poteau (5);4-1

5.;Elk City (6);4-1

6.;Clinton (3);3-2

7.;Bethany (7);4-1

8.;Broken Bow (8);4-1

9.;Hilldale (10);4-1

10.;Blanchard (--);3-2

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Verdigris (1);5-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);4-1

3.;Metro Christian (3);5-0

4.;OKC Heritage Hall (4);4-1

5.;Cascia Hall (5);4-1

6.;Stigler (6);6-0

7.;Plainview (7);4-1

8.;Lone Grove (10);4-1

9.;Sulphur (--);3-1

10.;Central (9);3-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);5-0

2.;Rejoice Christian (2);5-0

3.;OKC Millwood (3);4-1

4.;Vian (4);3-2

5.;Eufaula (5);4-1

6.;Cl. Sequoyah (6);4-1

7.;Beggs (7);3-2

8.;Vinita (8);5-0

9.;Prague (9);5-0

10.;Kiefer (--);5-0

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);5-0

2.;Gore (2);5-0

3.;Fairview (3);5-0

4.;Tonkawa (4);5-0

5.;Colcord (5);5-0

6.;Hominy (6);5-0

7.;Crescent (7);5-0

8.;Minco (8);6-0

9.;Walters (10);5-0

10.;Stratford (--);5-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Shattuck (1);4-0

2.;Okla. Bible (2);5-0

3.;Seiling (3);4-1

4.;Laverne (4);4-1

5.;Regent Prep (5);4-0

6.;Dewar (6);4-0

7. Hollis (7);4-0

8. Turpin (8);5-0

9. Covington-Douglas (9);4-1

10.;Webbers Falls (10);4-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Timberlake (1);5-0

2.;Tipton (2);5-0

3.;Waynoka (3);5-0

4.;Maud (4);5-0

5.;Mt. View-Gotebo (5);3-2

6.;Maysville (7);4-1

7.;Wesleyan Christian (8);4-1

8.;Watts (9);4-1

9.;Wilson (10);4-0

10.;Ryan (6);3-2

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

