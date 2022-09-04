 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

High school rankings: McAlester solidifies No. 1 position in 5A after Battle of the Border win

  • 0
COWETA FOOTBALL (copy)

McAlester coach Forrest Mazey's team is 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A. TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);2-0

2.;Union (2);2-0

3.;Jenks (3);2-0

4. Mustang (4);1-0

5.;Moore (10);2-0

6.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);0-2

7.;Broken Arrow (6);0-2

8.;Owasso (7);0-2

9. Norman North (8);1-0

10.;Norman (9);0-1

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

People are also reading…

1.;Stillwater (1);1-0

2.;Deer Creek (2);2-0

3.;Choctaw (3);1-1

4.;B.T. Washington (4);0-2

5.;Sand Springs (5);1-0

6.;Lawton (6);1-0

7.;Muskogee (7);2-0

8.;Putnam West (--);2-0

9.;Tahlequah (9);0-1

10.;Ponca City (10);0-1

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;McAlester (1);2-0

2.;OKC McGuinness (2);2-0

3.;Coweta (3);2-0

4.;Del City (4);2-0

5.;Collinsville (5);1-0

6.;MWC Carl Albert (6);1-1

7.;Lawton MacArthur (7);2-0

8.;Guthrie (8);2-0

9.;Sapulpa (10);1-1

10.;Noble (--);2-0

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);1-0

2.;Cushing (4);1-0

3.;Clinton (2);1-0

4.;Wagoner (3);0-1

5.;Poteau (5);1-0

6.;Elk City (8);2-0

7.;Hilldale (9);1-0

8.;Blanchard (6);0-1

9.;Bethany (--);2-0

10.;Oologah (10);1-1

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Verdigris (1);1-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);2-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);1-0

4.;Metro Christian (4);1-0

5.;Plainview (9);1-0

6.;Cascia Hall (5);1-1

7.;Stigler (--);2-0

8.;Berryhill (--);1-0

9.;Seminole (6);1-1

10.;Bristow (8);0-1

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);2-0

2.;Beggs (2);1-0

3.;Rejoice Christian (3);2-0

4.;Vian (4);1-1

5.;Crossings Christian (5);1-0

6.;Pawhuska (9);2-0

7.;Victory Christian (7);1-1

8.;Eufaula (6);0-1

9.;Davis (--);1-0

10.;OKC Millwood (10);0-1

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);1-0

2.;Gore (2);2-0

3.;Fairview (4);2-0

4.;Cashion (3);0-2

5.;Tonkawa (5);1-0

6.;Woodland (6);1-0

7.;Hinton (7);2-0

8.;Colcord (8);1-0

9.;Hominy (--);2-0

10.;Crescent (--);2-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);2-0

2.;Shattuck (2);1-0

3.;Seiling (4);1-0

4.;Pioneer P-V (3);0-2

5.;Regent Prep (5);1-0

6.;Dewar (6);1-0

7.;Okla. Bible (7);2-0

8.;Velma-Alma (8);2-0

9. Garber (9);2-0

10. Barnsdall (10);2-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Timberlake (1);2-0

2.;Tipton (2);1-0

3.;Tyrone (3);0-1

4.;Waynoka (4);2-0

5.;Mt. View-Gotebo (5);1-0

6.;Maud (6);2-0

7.;Oaks (--);2-0

8.;Ryan (--);1-0

9.;Sharon-Mutual (--);1-0

10.;Maysville (10);1-1

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert