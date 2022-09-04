High school rankings: McAlester solidifies No. 1 position in 5A after Battle of the Border win

Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);2-0
2.;Union (2);2-0
3.;Jenks (3);2-0
4. Mustang (4);1-0
5.;Moore (10);2-0
6.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);0-2
7.;Broken Arrow (6);0-2
8.;Owasso (7);0-2
9. Norman North (8);1-0
10.;Norman (9);0-1
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
People are also reading…
1.;Stillwater (1);1-0
2.;Deer Creek (2);2-0
3.;Choctaw (3);1-1
4.;B.T. Washington (4);0-2
5.;Sand Springs (5);1-0
6.;Lawton (6);1-0
7.;Muskogee (7);2-0
8.;Putnam West (--);2-0
9.;Tahlequah (9);0-1
10.;Ponca City (10);0-1
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;McAlester (1);2-0
2.;OKC McGuinness (2);2-0
3.;Coweta (3);2-0
4.;Del City (4);2-0
5.;Collinsville (5);1-0
6.;MWC Carl Albert (6);1-1
7.;Lawton MacArthur (7);2-0
8.;Guthrie (8);2-0
9.;Sapulpa (10);1-1
10.;Noble (--);2-0
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Tuttle (1);1-0
2.;Cushing (4);1-0
3.;Clinton (2);1-0
4.;Wagoner (3);0-1
5.;Poteau (5);1-0
6.;Elk City (8);2-0
7.;Hilldale (9);1-0
8.;Blanchard (6);0-1
9.;Bethany (--);2-0
10.;Oologah (10);1-1
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Verdigris (1);1-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);2-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);1-0
4.;Metro Christian (4);1-0
5.;Plainview (9);1-0
6.;Cascia Hall (5);1-1
7.;Stigler (--);2-0
8.;Berryhill (--);1-0
9.;Seminole (6);1-1
10.;Bristow (8);0-1
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);2-0
2.;Beggs (2);1-0
3.;Rejoice Christian (3);2-0
4.;Vian (4);1-1
5.;Crossings Christian (5);1-0
6.;Pawhuska (9);2-0
7.;Victory Christian (7);1-1
8.;Eufaula (6);0-1
9.;Davis (--);1-0
10.;OKC Millwood (10);0-1
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);1-0
2.;Gore (2);2-0
3.;Fairview (4);2-0
4.;Cashion (3);0-2
5.;Tonkawa (5);1-0
6.;Woodland (6);1-0
7.;Hinton (7);2-0
8.;Colcord (8);1-0
9.;Hominy (--);2-0
10.;Crescent (--);2-0
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Laverne (1);2-0
2.;Shattuck (2);1-0
3.;Seiling (4);1-0
4.;Pioneer P-V (3);0-2
5.;Regent Prep (5);1-0
6.;Dewar (6);1-0
7.;Okla. Bible (7);2-0
8.;Velma-Alma (8);2-0
9. Garber (9);2-0
10. Barnsdall (10);2-0
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Timberlake (1);2-0
2.;Tipton (2);1-0
3.;Tyrone (3);0-1
4.;Waynoka (4);2-0
5.;Mt. View-Gotebo (5);1-0
6.;Maud (6);2-0
7.;Oaks (--);2-0
8.;Ryan (--);1-0
9.;Sharon-Mutual (--);1-0
10.;Maysville (10);1-1
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World