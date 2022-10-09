High school rankings: Lincoln Christian, Coweta, Okla. Bible, Waynoka move up to No. 1

Class 6AI Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Bixby (1) 6-0
2. Union (2) 6-0
3. Mustang (4) 5-1
4. Norman North (5) 4-2
5. Jenks (3) 4-2
6. Owasso (6) 2-4
7. Broken Arrow (8) 2-4
8. Enid (7) 3-3
9. Westmoore (9) 2-4
10. Moore (10) 4-2
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 6
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Stillwater (1) 6-0
2. Choctaw (3) 5-1
3. Deer Creek (2) 5-1
People are also reading…
4. Muskogee (4) 6-0
5. B.T. Washington (5) 3-3
6. Sand Springs (6) 3-3
7. Lawton (7) 5-1
8. Bartlesville (9) 3-3
9. Ponca City (10) 2-4
10. Tahlequah (8) 2-4
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Coweta (3) 6-0
2. OKC McGuinness (2) 6-0
3. McAlester (1) 5-1
4. Del City (4) 5-1
5. Collinsville (5) 6-0
6. Guthrie (6) 5-1
7. MWC Carl Albert (7) 5-2
8. Grove (8) 6-0
9. Lawton MacArthur (9) 5-1
10. Midwest City (—) 4-2
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Cushing (1) 6-0
2. Poteau (4) 5-1
3. Elk City (5) 5-1
4. Bethany (7) 5-1
5. Wagoner (3) 3-3
6. Blanchard (10) 4-2
7. Tuttle (2) 4-2
8. Broken Bow (8) 5-1
9. Newcastle (—) 5-1
10. Chickasha (—) 5-1
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Lincoln Christian (2) 5-1
2. Metro Christian (3) 6-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (4) 5-1
4. Cascia Hall (5) 5-1
5. Verdigris (1) 5-1
6. Stigler (6) 6-0
7. Plainview (7) 5-1
8. Bristow (—) 4-2
9. Central (10) 4-2
10. Lone Grove (8) 4-2
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Washington (1) 6-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 6-0
3. OKC Millwood (3) 5-1
4. Vian (4) 4-2
5. Eufaula (5) 5-1
6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 5-1
7. Vinita (8) 6-0
8. Beggs (7) 4-2
9. Prague (9) 6-0
10. Kiefer (10) 6-0
Class A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Ringling (1) 6-0
2. Gore (2) 6-0
3. Fairview (3) 6-0
4. Tonkawa (4) 6-0
5. Colcord (5) 6-0
6. Hominy (6) 6-0
7. Crescent (7) 5-0
8. Walters (9) 6-0
9. Wynnewood (—) 5-1
10. Chr. Heritage (—) 5-2
Class B
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Okla. Bible (2) 6-0
2. Seiling (3) 4-1
3. Laverne (4) 4-1
4. Regent Prep (5) 5-0
5. Dewar (6) 5-0
6. Balko-Forgan (—) 5-1
7. Shattuck (1) 4-1
8. Turpin (8) 6-0
9. Covington-Douglas (9) 5-1
10. Hollis (7) 4-1
Class C
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Waynoka (3) 6-0
2. Tipton (2) 6-0
3. Timberlake (1) 5-1
4. Maud (4) 6-0
5. Wesleyan Christian (7) 5-1
6. Wilson (9) 5-0
7. Mt. View-Gotebo (5) 3-2
8. Ryan (10) 4-2
9. Coyle (—) 3-3
10. Thackerville (—) 3-3