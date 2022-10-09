 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA WORLD HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

High school rankings: Lincoln Christian, Coweta, Okla. Bible, Waynoka move up to No. 1

Lincoln Christian vs Holland Hall (copy)

Lincoln Christian is back at No. 1 in 3A after posting its second shutout of the season Friday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Class 6AI Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Bixby (1) 6-0

2. Union (2) 6-0

3. Mustang (4) 5-1

4. Norman North (5) 4-2

5. Jenks (3) 4-2

6. Owasso (6) 2-4

7. Broken Arrow (8) 2-4

8. Enid (7) 3-3

9. Westmoore (9) 2-4

10. Moore (10) 4-2

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Stillwater (1) 6-0

2. Choctaw (3) 5-1

3. Deer Creek (2) 5-1

4. Muskogee (4) 6-0

5. B.T. Washington (5) 3-3

6. Sand Springs (6) 3-3

7. Lawton (7) 5-1

8. Bartlesville (9) 3-3

9. Ponca City (10) 2-4

10. Tahlequah (8) 2-4

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Coweta (3) 6-0

2. OKC McGuinness (2) 6-0

3. McAlester (1) 5-1

4. Del City (4) 5-1

5. Collinsville (5) 6-0

6. Guthrie (6) 5-1

7. MWC Carl Albert (7) 5-2

8. Grove (8) 6-0

9. Lawton MacArthur (9) 5-1

10. Midwest City (—) 4-2

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Cushing (1) 6-0

2. Poteau (4) 5-1

3. Elk City (5) 5-1

4. Bethany (7) 5-1

5. Wagoner (3) 3-3

6. Blanchard (10) 4-2

7. Tuttle (2) 4-2

8. Broken Bow (8) 5-1

9. Newcastle (—) 5-1

10. Chickasha (—) 5-1

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Lincoln Christian (2) 5-1

2. Metro Christian (3) 6-0

3. OKC Heritage Hall (4) 5-1

4. Cascia Hall (5) 5-1

5. Verdigris (1) 5-1

6. Stigler (6) 6-0

7. Plainview (7) 5-1

8. Bristow (—) 4-2

9. Central (10) 4-2

10. Lone Grove (8) 4-2

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Washington (1) 6-0

2. Rejoice Christian (2) 6-0

3. OKC Millwood (3) 5-1

4. Vian (4) 4-2

5. Eufaula (5) 5-1

6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 5-1

7. Vinita (8) 6-0

8. Beggs (7) 4-2

9. Prague (9) 6-0

10. Kiefer (10) 6-0

Class A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Ringling (1) 6-0

2. Gore (2) 6-0

3. Fairview (3) 6-0

4. Tonkawa (4) 6-0

5. Colcord (5) 6-0

6. Hominy (6) 6-0

7. Crescent (7) 5-0

8. Walters (9) 6-0

9. Wynnewood (—) 5-1

10. Chr. Heritage (—) 5-2

Class B

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Okla. Bible (2) 6-0

2. Seiling (3) 4-1

3. Laverne (4) 4-1

4. Regent Prep (5) 5-0

5. Dewar (6) 5-0

6. Balko-Forgan (—) 5-1

7. Shattuck (1) 4-1

8. Turpin (8) 6-0

9. Covington-Douglas (9) 5-1

10. Hollis (7) 4-1

Class C

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Waynoka (3) 6-0

2. Tipton (2) 6-0

3. Timberlake (1) 5-1

4. Maud (4) 6-0

5. Wesleyan Christian (7) 5-1

6. Wilson (9) 5-0

7. Mt. View-Gotebo (5) 3-2

8. Ryan (10) 4-2

9. Coyle (—) 3-3

10. Thackerville (—) 3-3

