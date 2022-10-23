High school rankings: Grove makes big jump in 5A after win over Collinsville

Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);8-0
2.;Union (2);8-0
3.;Norman North (3);6-2
4.;Jenks (4);6-2
5.;Mustang (5);6-2
6.;Owasso (6);4-4
7.;Broken Arrow (8);3-5
8.;Enid (7);4-4
9.;Moore (9);4-4
10.;Edmond Memorial (10);4-4
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Stillwater (1);8-0
2.;Choctaw (2);7-1
3.;Deer Creek (3);7-1
4.;Muskogee (4);8-0
5.;B.T. Washington (5);4-4
6.;Sand Springs (6);5-3
7.;Ponca City (7);4-4
8.;Lawton (8);5-3
9.;Bartlesville (9);3-5
10.;Tahlequah (10);3-5
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Coweta (1);8-0
2.;McAlester (2);7-1
3.;Del City (3);7-1
4.;Grove (8);8-0
5.;MWC Carl Albert (6);7-2
6.;OKC McGuinness (7);7-1
7.;Collinsville (4);7-1
8.;Midwest City (9);6-2
9.;Guthrie (5);6-2
10.;Piedmont (10);6-2
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Cushing (1);8-0
2.;Elk City (2);7-1
3.;Bethany (3);7-1
4.;Wagoner (4);5-3
5.;Poteau (6);6-2
6.;Blanchard (7);6-2
7.;Tuttle (8);6-2
8.;Newcastle (9);7-1
9.;Hilldale (10);6-2
10.;Ada (--);6-2
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Lincoln Christian (1);7-1
2.;Metro Christian (2);8-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);7-1
4.;Verdigris (4);7-1
5.;Cascia Hall (5);6-2
6.;Muldrow (6);8-1
7.;Lone Grove (8);6-2
8.;Perkins-Tryon (--);6-2
9.;Bristow (7);5-3
10.;Marlow (--);6-2
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);8-0
2.;Rejoice Christian (2);8-0
3.;OKC Millwood (3);7-1
4.;Vian (4);6-2
5.;Eufaula (5);7-1
6.;Cl. Sequoyah (6);7-1
7.;Prague (8);8-0
8.;Kiefer (9);8-0
9.;Davis (--);7-1
10.;Vinita (10);7-1
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);8-0
2.;Gore (2);8-0
3.;Fairview (3);8-0
4.;Colcord (5);8-0
5.;Hominy (6);8-0
6.;Crescent (7);7-0
7.;Tonkawa (4);7-1
8.;Chr. Heritage (10);7-2
9.;Boone-Apache (--);6-2
10.;Woodland (--);6-2
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Okla. Bible (1);8-0
2.;Seiling (2);7-1
3.;Laverne (3);6-1
4.;Regent Prep (4);7-0
5.;Dewar (5);7-0
6.;Turpin (6);8-0
7.;Balko-Forgan (7);6-2
8.;Covington-Douglas (9);7-1
9.;Shattuck (8);4-3
10.;Hollis (10);5-2
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Waynoka (1);8-0
2.;Tipton (2);8-0
3.;Timberlake (3);7-1
4.;Maud (4);8-0
5.;Wesleyan Christian (5);7-1
6.;Wilson (7);6-1
7.;Mt. View-Gotebo (6);4-3
8.;Coyle (8);5-3
9.;Maysville (9);5-3
10.;Graham-Dustin (--);6-2
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World