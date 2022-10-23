 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school rankings: Grove makes big jump in 5A after win over Collinsville

Grove's Carson Trimble passed for two touchdowns against Collinsville on Friday night. 

 Rich Crimi, For the Owasso Reporter

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);8-0

2.;Union (2);8-0

3.;Norman North (3);6-2

4.;Jenks (4);6-2

5.;Mustang (5);6-2

6.;Owasso (6);4-4

7.;Broken Arrow (8);3-5

8.;Enid (7);4-4

9.;Moore (9);4-4

10.;Edmond Memorial (10);4-4

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Stillwater (1);8-0

2.;Choctaw (2);7-1

3.;Deer Creek (3);7-1

4.;Muskogee (4);8-0

5.;B.T. Washington (5);4-4

6.;Sand Springs (6);5-3

7.;Ponca City (7);4-4

8.;Lawton (8);5-3

9.;Bartlesville (9);3-5

10.;Tahlequah (10);3-5

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Coweta (1);8-0

2.;McAlester (2);7-1

3.;Del City (3);7-1

4.;Grove (8);8-0

5.;MWC Carl Albert (6);7-2

6.;OKC McGuinness (7);7-1

7.;Collinsville (4);7-1

8.;Midwest City (9);6-2

9.;Guthrie (5);6-2

10.;Piedmont (10);6-2

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);8-0

2.;Elk City (2);7-1

3.;Bethany (3);7-1

4.;Wagoner (4);5-3

5.;Poteau (6);6-2

6.;Blanchard (7);6-2

7.;Tuttle (8);6-2

8.;Newcastle (9);7-1

9.;Hilldale (10);6-2

10.;Ada (--);6-2

The Spartans have no doubt been dominant, but Union might have something to say about that. Plus, Dean and Barry break down their top games this week: Grove at Collinsville and Muskogee at Booker T. Washington. Also, Rejoice Christian offense comes up big without its star quarterback.

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Lincoln Christian (1);7-1

2.;Metro Christian (2);8-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);7-1

4.;Verdigris (4);7-1

5.;Cascia Hall (5);6-2

6.;Muldrow (6);8-1

7.;Lone Grove (8);6-2

8.;Perkins-Tryon (--);6-2

9.;Bristow (7);5-3

10.;Marlow (--);6-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);8-0

2.;Rejoice Christian (2);8-0

3.;OKC Millwood (3);7-1

4.;Vian (4);6-2

5.;Eufaula (5);7-1

6.;Cl. Sequoyah (6);7-1

7.;Prague (8);8-0

8.;Kiefer (9);8-0

9.;Davis (--);7-1

10.;Vinita (10);7-1

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);8-0

2.;Gore (2);8-0

3.;Fairview (3);8-0

4.;Colcord (5);8-0

5.;Hominy (6);8-0

6.;Crescent (7);7-0

7.;Tonkawa (4);7-1

8.;Chr. Heritage (10);7-2

9.;Boone-Apache (--);6-2

10.;Woodland (--);6-2

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Okla. Bible (1);8-0

2.;Seiling (2);7-1

3.;Laverne (3);6-1

4.;Regent Prep (4);7-0

5.;Dewar (5);7-0

6.;Turpin (6);8-0

7.;Balko-Forgan (7);6-2

8.;Covington-Douglas (9);7-1

9.;Shattuck (8);4-3

10.;Hollis (10);5-2

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Waynoka (1);8-0

2.;Tipton (2);8-0

3.;Timberlake (3);7-1

4.;Maud (4);8-0

5.;Wesleyan Christian (5);7-1

6.;Wilson (7);6-1

7.;Mt. View-Gotebo (6);4-3

8.;Coyle (8);5-3

9.;Maysville (9);5-3

10.;Graham-Dustin (--);6-2

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World​

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

